On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León: brand new champions of the MX League and one of the winningest teams in recent years, received a visit from the powerful Eagles of Americawho, with André Jardine on the bench, finished as leaders of the championship and advanced with complete calm to the final for a new league title: number fourteen in their successful history.
The first leg had a small incentive: the visit of the forward born in Colombia; naturalized Mexican Julián Quiñones. Let us remember that the player arrived in Mexico thanks to Tigres, where he played from the youth teams and also showed interesting things with the first team, but his absences from the game, especially in the last tournament he played with the 'U' of Nuevo León, caused an inevitable enmity with the fans, to the extent that, having the possibility of returning to Tigres, he preferred to stay in Atlas and this semester he signed for América.
In a match in which the fear of not losing was stronger than the desire to win, Tigres and América tied 1-1 in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the final for the Apertura 2023. The azulcremas went ahead by way of the maximum penalty, with a goal from Henry Martin. Tigres, for its part, tied the score through a dead ball, with an accurate header by Ozziel Herrera.
It is important to remind everyone that the away goal rule does not count in the final for the Mexican championship. Therefore, if America wants to become champion, it must win at home: the Azteca stadium, whether in regular time, in aggregate or from the eleven steps.
