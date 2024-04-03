He New England Revolution had a tremendous exhibition by the America in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cupsince he was beaten 0-4 in the Gillette Stadiumwhich left him practically eliminated in the search for a ticket to the semifinals, although that will be seen next Tuesday, April 9 in the Aztec stadium.
At minute 16, after a pass from the Dutchman Javairo DilrosunCaptain Henry Martin He turned around in the area to take a shot that went incredibly past the goalkeeper. Earl Edwards. By the 24th minute, the American Alexander Zendejas He entered the area, cut down an opponent and took a shot that the goalkeeper could not reach. In the 63rd minute, Cristian Calderon He took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper to just push the round; Finally, in added time, the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez It was enabled by the Chilean Diego Valdes to enter the area and shoot, thus closing the rout over the North American team.
However, What does America need to advance to the semifinals? Simple. Maintain the same score and avoid a comeback, since the only way to be out would be to receive five goals from the North Americans without Coapa's team being able to score, that is, 4-5 overall. With one goal scored by the azulcremas, the rival will now have to go for six and so on.
In the end, it is enough for Ave to fall 0-3 (4-3 overall) to be in the prelude to the grand final, but yes, the score that would leave out the Millions It would be 1-5 (5-5 overall), since the away goal is still the criterion for the quarterfinals and semifinals. The 0-4 (4-4 overall) would take everything to extra time and later, to penalties.
