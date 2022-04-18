Club América has gone from less to more in this Clausura 2022 tournament. Its start to the competition under the orders of Santiago Solari was disastrous and after matchday 8 they had to change helmsman, at least temporarily and with Fernando Ortiz They have managed to recover some of the lost ground, so much so that they have managed to secure their participation in the playoffs.
In fact, the azulcrema team hit rock bottom and came to be the last in the standings, but the emotional momentum has been quite high, after date 14 they are in eighth place in the standings with 19 units.
In other words, there are only three games left to finish the regular phase and there are nine points involved, so the Eagles can aspire to reach a maximum of 27 points.
To begin with, it must be clarified that the Coapa team does not depend on itself to access the quarterfinals directly, since of the first four places it can only aspire to third or fourth place, given that Tigres UANL and Pachuca will remain with the first two places, since both teams add 32 points.
The capital squad will have to win all their remaining games against León, Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul, to reach 27 points and will have to wait for results from Puebla, Monterrey, Atlas, Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM.
