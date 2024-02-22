The singers Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry announced a few weeks ago that they will be parents for the second time and, in addition, they reported that, although the sex of the new baby is unknown, they already have the name in mind. It is not the first time that the couple has made this decision, because with Índigo, their first daughter, they had the same procedure of choosing the name before knowing the sex of their offspring.

What does Amaranth mean?

“This poem was written to me by Camilo before we found out that we were waiting for you. On a flight from Madrid to Miami we began to imagine you with a name and a couple of weeks later we found out that you were already accompanying us. How excited we are to meet you. Your older sister already wants to take care of you. Amaranto, we feel honored to be your parents. Thank you, God, for the privilege of being your home.” With these words, together with the video published jointly by the parents through their Instagram accounts, they announced the name of who will be a new member of the Montaner family and, immediately, fans of the singers and curious people in general looked for the meaning.

Amaranth, scientific name Amaranthus, of the Order Caryophyllales of the class Magnoliopsida, of the division Magnoliophyta, of the family Amaranthaceae, kingdom Plantae, is a product of plant origin. Its Greek origin ἁμάpαvτos means “flower that does not wither.” This meaning is the reason why Evaluna and Montaner made the decision to name their second offspring that way.

The singer shared her joy through her Instagram account. Photo: Evaluna/Instagram

What does Indigo, the name of the couple's first daughter, mean?

Like Amaranth, this genderless name caused a wave of internet searches. If we go strictly to the dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language, it means 'blue' or 'indigo', shades that are in sixth place on the light spectrum. However, in other meanings and according to the parents, the choice was because it is not just the name of a color, which they love, but a presence of light that has been in humanity for millennia.” Evaluna stated that they selected the name Indigo because they loved it, since it works for both boys and girls. “We liked it a lot, plus it is one of the pretty colors,” mentioned the singer.

