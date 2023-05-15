AC Milan has returned to the Champions League semifinals after a 16-year drought and although they have to come back from 0-2 in the second leg, the final is still a possibility for the team with the second most titles in the competition. Despite its great season, Serie A has made an important leap in quality and now there are up to 7 teams seeking to enter the Champions League, and Milan does not have its presence in the highest European competition guaranteed. With several days to play, this is what AC Milan needs to qualify:
How many teams in Serie A qualify for the Champions League?
The Italian league is considered one of the 5 major European leagues, which is why it obtains the maximum number of places to qualify for the Champions League. The first 4 classified in Italy will play the next Champions League, while the fifth will do so in the Europa League and the sixth in the Conference League.
What teams have options to qualify for the Champions League?
Apart from Napoli, who have already won Serie A, Juventus, Inter, Lazio, Milan, Roma and Atalanta are the 6 teams that could be in the competition next year. Juventus and Inter have it relatively easy, but from Lazio, which is fourth, to Atalanta, there is only a 7-point difference.
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
Competition to which it qualifies
|
napoli
|
83
|
Champions League
|
Juventus
|
69
|
Champions League
|
Inter de Milan
|
66
|
Champions League
|
lazio
|
65
|
Champions League
|
AC Milan
|
61
|
europa league
|
AS Roma
|
59
|
Conference League
|
Atalanta
|
58
|
None
How many days are left to play?
The Serie A 2022-23 has the hours counted, and in 3 days the competition ends. That is why both Atalanta and Roma have a difficult time qualifying for the Champions League (they are 6 and 7 points respectively from the fourth place).
What games are left for AC Milan?
The three remaining games for the Rossoneri team are life or death to qualify for the 2023-24 Champions League. Of them, two seem quite affordable and one is against a direct rival. Pioli’s men will play against the bottom club in the next Serie A game, then against Juventus in a very important game for that European zone and ends the season playing against Hellas Verona, who are fighting to save themselves.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
sampdoria
|
05-20-2023
|
Juventus
|
05-27-2023
|
Hellas Verona
|
06-03-2023
