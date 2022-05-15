The Italian championship is more exciting than ever. The two teams from the city of Milan are playing for the title in recent games, something we haven’t seen for years, but AC Milan could be proclaimed champion today with one game to play, for which they have several possibilities.
The rosseneri they have played against the always difficult Atalanta de Bergamo, who although this season has seen their performance diminished, they are always a tough nut to crack. For its part, Inter faces Cagliari, who are playing for permanence and will be a very complicated rival. For AC Milan to be proclaimed champion today, the following combinations must be given:
First, the clearest option is for Milan to win and Inter to lose, but at rossoneri it would be worth them neroazzurri they will tie too. On the other hand, Milan could be worth a draw, as long as their neighbors lost against Cagliari. This is due to the fact that the advantage right now is two points, and adding one more would place them at an unattainable distance, since AC Milan has the average goal won over Inter, after beating them in the first round of the championship and drawing in the second.
The conquest of the title by the rossoneri It would be great news for Serie A, because after a journey in which Juventus dominated the championship and the historic Milanese team crawled through the league, now we can once again see a more even and exciting Serie A.
