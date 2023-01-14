Aaron Picasso It bears like a cross not having been able to remain in the fiction of “Al fondo hay sitio” with the character of Jaimito Gonzáles, the son of ‘Charito’ (Mónica Sánchez) and ‘Lucho’ (Bruno Odar). “I left because I had grown a lot”, he told on Instagram. Efraín Aguilar, director of “AFHS”, replaced him with Andrés Mesía, who continued with the role from 2013 to 2016. A new opportunity arose when the return of the series was announced in 2022, but it was not favorable either and the actor Jorge Guerra Wiesse was cast for the adult version. This caused a controversy and there was talk of a rivalry between the two actors.

Jorge Guerra, actor of Jaimito in “Al fondo hay sitio”, spoke of Aaron Piccaso. Photo: Capture America TV / Instagram Aaron Piccaso

What happened to Aarón Picasso after leaving “AFHS”?

In 2015, a teenager Aarón Picasso tried to make a career as a reality boy in “Esto es Guerra Teens”, the youthful adaptation of “EEG”. He was invited to a live casting on the program “Al aire” and he had to dance to “Rastas tas” by Cali Flow Latino. “I have been improving little by little and I want to become a warrior”, he affirmed to the cameras of “América spectacles”.

However, the actor failed to pass the test, which was also auditioned by Pierina Zignago, sister of Francesca Zignago, who was chosen.

“AFHS”: what is Aarón Picasso currently doing?

Without any acting project present, Aarón Picasso turned to social networks. On Instagram he has 69,400 thousand followers, and this allowed him to promote some brands as an influencer. On TikTok, he enjoys more success with 672,200 followers and part of his content parodies his Jaimito character in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

He also has a YouTube channel, with 55,900 subscribers, whose last entry was an interview with Joaquín Escobar, the actor who gives life to Juan Gabriel González Pachas “Yoni” in “AFHS”, in July 2022.