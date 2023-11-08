One of the most prominent challenges faced by the Egyptian economy was the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, as precautionary measures and closures affected economic activities and a widespread decline in the volume of investments and foreign trade.

In addition, the Egyptian economy was affected by regional tensions and political developments in the world and the Middle East region, including the consequences of the war in Ukraine and its violent impact on the prices of oil, petroleum products, the tourism sector, and food.

The escalation in Gaza came to add more challenges to the country’s economy, which has been burdened by ongoing pressures for years, which are reflected in the exchange rate of the dollar, which officially reaches less than thirty pounds, and its price on the black (parallel) market ranges between 45 and 47 pounds per dollar. While it is expected that Egypt will resort to a new devaluation of the currency after a series of reductions since the liberalization of the exchange rate in 2016.

Downgrade

The debt cost crisis is putting pressure on the Egyptian economy, at a time when international rating agencies have lowered the country’s credit rating, the latest of which is Fitch, which lowered Egypt’s rating to “B-”, down from “B” with a stable future outlook, with an indication of increased risks to financing. External affairs and a rise in government debt.

The downgrade reflects increased risks to Egypt’s external financing, macroeconomic stability and the already high trajectory of government debt.

According to the agency’s report, Egypt’s main tourism sector, which was severely damaged by the Corona epidemic, has recovered, but this was offset by the sharp rise in energy prices last year and the continuing rise in global borrowing costs. This has led to an increase in the country’s external loans, which have quadrupled to exceed $160 billion in the seven years to 2022.

Fitch expects tourism revenues, the Suez Canal and a rebound in remittances to help contain financing needs from larger imports.

Last October, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s also lowered Egypt’s credit rating by one notch.

Economic flexibility

On the other hand, the Egyptian government confirmed – through the Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait – in response to the agency’s recent statement that:

The Egyptian economy has the ability to provide all external financing obligations, and has sufficient flexibility to face all external and internal challenges resulting from geopolitical conditions, which come in light of the difficulty of accessing financial markets and the high cost of financing with increased interest rates.

Egypt has the possibility of obtaining $5 billion annually from multilateral development banks on favorable terms, which confirms the confidence of these international institutions in the economic path followed by the Egyptian government in light of the crushing global crises.

Debt crisis

In this context, the Egyptian banking expert, Mohamed Abdel-Al, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the Egyptian external debt began to rise during the past years, whether in absolute numbers or in relation to its size of the gross domestic product, as the size of the debt reached at the end of The first quarter of 2023 reached $165.4 billion, compared to the first quarter of 2021, which recorded about $134.8 billion, then it rose at the beginning of the first quarter of 2022 until it reached $157.8 billion, expecting that there will not be any significant increase in external debt. At the same pace as the past three years.

Regarding the reasons for the rise in external debt, the banking expert confirmed that there are many reasons that led to the worsening of the crisis over the past years, including the events of 2011, then the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, then the shock of the war in Ukraine (..). All of these are factors that put pressure on the Egyptian economy, especially in light of:

Continued tensions between Hamas and Israel, affecting the economies of the region.

Egypt’s credit rating continues to be reduced by the three largest credit agencies in the world, namely Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch, with broad repercussions on raising the cost of borrowing.

The country’s continued foreign exchange gap.

However, the banking expert pointed out that Egypt has not yet been proven to have defaulted on repaying its debts, whether in installments or interest, and therefore the country is clearly fulfilling its external obligations despite the pressures.

Repercussions of downgrading the rating

Regarding Fitch’s downgrading of Egypt’s credit rating from B to B-, while maintaining a stable outlook, Abdel-Al pointed out that:

This reduction comes in the context of previous evaluations conducted by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s as well.

The reasons behind this reduction revolve around the risks associated with external financing and the general economic instability in Egypt.

The slow progress of the Egyptian government in implementing the financial proposals program, the failure to implement the exchange rate flexibility policy, and the delay in reviews with the International Monetary Fund are all reasons that contribute to this reduction.

It is expected that there will be no new impact on Egypt as a result of this reduction in Fitch’s credit rating.

Last December, the IMF approved a loan worth three billion dollars within the framework of the “Extended Fund Facility” for Egypt, which is under strong financial pressure since long-term problems were exposed due to the economic repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

The provision of payments within the 46-month program is subject to eight reviews, and the first review was scheduled to take place in March, but it did not take place, in an indication of the Fund’s dissatisfaction with the pace of economic reforms.

What awaits the Egyptian economy?

For his part, the Director of the Egypt Center for Economic and Strategic Studies, Dr. Mustafa Abu Zaid, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the Egyptian economy is currently facing a crisis related to the lack of dollar liquidity, explaining also that the economy is suffering from a rise in the inflation rate, despite the presence of… An increase in dollar sources, which are represented in the following:

He stressed that the Egyptian economy is still facing a real crisis. Due to external economic variables related to the rise in energy prices against the backdrop of the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Among the variables referred to by the director of the Egypt Center for Economic Studies are the tensions between Hamas and Israel. Which caused gas prices to rise, as its prices reached 52 euros per megawatt hour, compared to 32.5 per megawatt hour before the seventh of last October.

Abu Zaid explained:

The repercussions of the escalation between Hamas and Israel; It also led to the closure of the Israeli Tamar field, which was pumping its production to Egypt and liquefying it in Egyptian factories and then exporting it to Europe, which will have negative effects on the Egyptian economy.

The negative effects include a decline in the exported quantities of gas, which results in a decline in the return on the dollar, in addition to an increase in the cost of importing petroleum products and pressure on the Central Bank of Egypt to provide the dollar.

Highlights of opportunities

But on the other hand, he stressed that although there are challenges facing the Egyptian economy, there are a number of opportunities, which are as follows:

First: Moving forward with the implementation of the government proposals program (..).

Second: Expanding support for the Egyptian industrial sector by paying attention to the strategy of deepening local manufacturing.

The director of the Egypt Center for Economic and Strategic Studies continued: The current boycott campaigns presented a golden opportunity for local products to increase their market space through the increasing demand for local products. This trend contributes to changing consumption patterns and reduces pressure on demand for the dollar, which gives the Egyptian economy an opportunity to increase the contribution of the industrial sector to the gross domestic product.

This will also create more direct and indirect job opportunities and increase the supply of products, which may push towards putting inflation on a declining path during the coming period, as Abu Zaid indicated in his statements.

The influence of external factors

For his part, the economic expert, Dr. Ali Al-Idrissi, confirmed in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that:

The Egyptian economic situation is similar to the economic conditions that afflicted most countries in the world, which were affected by successive economic shocks, such as the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The Egyptian economy was also exposed to some internal crises in addition to global crises, as Egypt witnessed security and political instability, for a period starting from the year 2011 until the end of 2014, between a war on terrorism, the instability of the political situation, and the outbreak of two successive revolutions, which had a major impact in exacerbating the economic crisis. .

The Egyptian government developed an ambitious economic reform plan starting in 2016, which resulted in a significant improvement in growth rates and the size of foreign reserves.

The Central Bank of Egypt said on Sunday that Egypt’s net foreign reserves rose to $35.102 billion in October from $34.97 billion in September, an increase of $132 million.

The economist continued that after the tangible improvement of the Egyptian economy, with efforts being made to emerge from the crisis, the Corona pandemic crisis came, which led to a major paralysis of the global economy, trade movement, and increased spending on the health sector.

It also resulted in the cessation of many factories and commercial establishments. In addition to setting special curfew procedures, he pointed out that the crises affected the Egyptian economy, especially the growth rates.

Among the factors that affected the Egyptian economy, as Al-Idrissi mentioned, was the crisis related to the war in Ukraine, the exit of more than $20 billion in hot money, and a significant decline in the currency exchange rate against foreign currencies.

The inflation rate also reached levels of 40 percent with the continued raising of interest rates to curb inflation, in addition to an increase in the external debt bill, which reached about 165 billion dollars, with a decline in economic growth, which in the previous fiscal year reached about 3.8 percent.

Al-Idrissi added: The recent escalation between Hamas and Israel also leads to more burdens and crises on the Egyptian economy, and its effects are as follows:

The rise in petroleum prices, which was recently reflected in the increase in gasoline prices in Egypt by more than 10 percent.

A noticeable increase in global gold market prices.

Starting boycott campaigns for some products without adequately studying the identity of the product being boycotted and knowing its source, whether it is made in Egypt or a product of another country that has a role in supporting Israel, is therefore a negative message to foreign investment in Egypt.

The economic expert explained that the Egyptian government is in a very difficult position, as it is exposed to successive shocks, especially since it does not transfer all the burdens and shocks to the Egyptian citizen, so it bears part of them, which leads to an increase in the budget deficit and the debt bill, while some negative effects are transferred to Citizens in terms of rises in basic commodities, fuels and energy.

The Egyptian government’s efforts to confront the crisis

Al-Idrissi added that the Egyptian government announced, last Thursday, a very good plan linked to a state of austerity and reducing government expenditures in terms of participation in conferences, use of fuel, holding forums, and travel operations, “which are important steps to rationalize spending and work to reduce the volume of expenditures.”

The economic expert confirmed that the government is continuing to expand social protection programs, both at the level of the “Solidarity and Dignity” program and through support for food and basic goods, in addition to increasing pensions and the minimum wage, explaining that the significantly high rates of inflation negatively affect the effectiveness of government efforts. In achieving social protection and in achieving a significant increase in the standard of living of citizens, especially those with limited income.

The economic expert concluded his speech by saying that the Egyptian government must provide more incentives and guarantees to the local investor, in addition to developing citizen awareness on relying on what is produced locally and working to reduce the bill for imported goods for which there is a local alternative, to support the Egyptian economy in light of the presence of these Crises.