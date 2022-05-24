After having impressed the public of the Milano Monza Open-Air Motor Show, the Bugatti Bolide gives an encore on the shores of Lake Como, on the occasion of the Villa d’Este elegance contest. The mild atmosphere that traditionally surrounds Cernobbio was suddenly swept away by the roar of the Bugatti Bolide, launched to complete the transport operations inside the Villa. Where, moreover, he was in excellent company, considering that a splendid 1937 Bugatti 57 S won the “Best of Show” award, the most prestigious of those awarded annually at the Concorso d’Eleganza. The Bugatti 57 S, a very elegant convertible, is equipped with an 8-cylinder in-line engine for a displacement of 3,257 cc. The Bolide, on the other hand, is equipped with a 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbo engine for a power of 1,850 hp with 110 octane petrol and “only” 1,600 with 98 octane petrol. After being awarded as the most beautiful hypercar of 2021 at the Festival Automobile International in Paris, the Bolide repeated this year at Villa d’Este, hitting the Design Award for the Concept Cars and Prototypes class. A decidedly favorable category for Bugatti, also considering the success of 2019 with the one-off obtained Voiture Noire.