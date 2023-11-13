A newborn child is also a citizen of Russia and he has rights. But in order to start using them, for example, to receive benefits and various government services, parents must fill out a package of documents for their child, as well as register them at their place of residence. How and in what time frame this needs to be done in 2023, Izvestia tells.

Documents for a newborn in 2023 – birth certificate

The most important document that needs to be done first is the birth certificate. Without this document, it is impossible to issue a compulsory health insurance policy (CHI), register a child at the place of residence, receive maternity capital, or purchase a train or plane ticket.

The certificate – in electronic or paper form – is issued during the first month of life on the basis of a birth certificate from the maternity hospital. At this stage, parents already need to decide on the baby’s name and last name, if the spouses have a different name.

Any parent can obtain a certificate from the territorial civil registry office. You need to have your passport, marriage certificate and birth certificate with you. You must appear at the registry office in person, or submit an application for a certificate through the State Services portal, choosing the appropriate date and time. The same documents will be required.

A birth certificate is issued free of charge on the day of application. In some regions it can be obtained immediately in the maternity hospital.

Documents for a newborn in 2023 – medical policy

From the first days of life, a newborn is entitled to medical care. To receive free medical services, he must have his own compulsory medical insurance policy. It can be issued only if you have a birth certificate from an insurance company, through Gosuslugi or at the MFC. It can also be in paper or electronic form.

Despite the fact that the baby can be served under the mother’s policy for 30 days, you should not delay receiving the document. It is better to make a policy immediately after the main document is in hand.

Documents for a newborn in 2023 – registration certificate (form No. 8)

Like other citizens, the child must be registered somewhere (Article 20 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation). Therefore, another mandatory document that must be issued immediately after birth is a certificate of registration at the place of residence. The document is an A5 sheet of paper containing the newborn’s residential address. If parents are registered at different addresses, you can choose any of them. But the one where the clinic where you plan to enroll the child is located is better.

The registration issue must be resolved within a week after receiving the birth certificate. Otherwise, a fine of up to 5 thousand rubles is provided. You can contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the MFC directly, or use State Services. You will need to provide an application, passport and birth certificate.

Registration of the document usually takes no more than a week. Having received a registration certificate and a compulsory medical insurance policy, you can already assign your child to the clinic and put him on the waiting list for kindergarten.

Documents for a newborn in 2023 – SNILS

If the family relies on benefits and benefits from the state, then you will also need an Individual Personal Account Insurance Number (SNILS). Without it, payments for the child are not made. This document is issued at the MFC or the Social Fund of Russia (SFR) at the place of residence.

As a rule, a personal account number is assigned automatically based on information received from the registry office. You can find out your child’s SNILS in your personal account on Gosuslugi or by contacting the nearest branch of the SFR.

Documents for a newborn in 2023 – what else are needed?

In addition to the required documents, there are a number of documents that parents can fill out at the MFC or on the State Services website at their discretion. These include a note on the citizenship of the newborn in the birth certificate, an entry about the child in the passport of one or both parents, TIN, foreign passport and others. All of them are made on the basis of an application upon presentation of the passport of the legal representative and birth certificate.

Read also: Russia appreciates the initiative on certificates for newborns