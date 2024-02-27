Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 02/27/2024 – 1:32

What documents are needed to file an Income Tax declaration? The deadline for declaring Income Tax 2024 to the Federal Revenue Service should only begin on March 15th. But, anyone who wants to get ahead of what is one of the most difficult parts of agreeing with the Lion, can use the list we have prepared to help you with this mission.

To make the declaration, it is essential to have some documents available. They should not be sent along with the declaration, but it is essential to have proof of all the information provided, if the IRS requests it.

It is recommended to keep documents archived for up to five years. The program for completing the declaration will be available for download from March 15th.

As the deadline for submitting income reports by paying sources is the last working day of February (which this year falls on February 29th, as it is a leap year), the taxpayer may not yet have access to some of these documents . But it is now possible to gather the main ones. Look:

General Documents