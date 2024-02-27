02/27/2024 – 1:32
What documents are needed to file an Income Tax declaration? The deadline for declaring Income Tax 2024 to the Federal Revenue Service should only begin on March 15th. But, anyone who wants to get ahead of what is one of the most difficult parts of agreeing with the Lion, can use the list we have prepared to help you with this mission.
To make the declaration, it is essential to have some documents available. They should not be sent along with the declaration, but it is essential to have proof of all the information provided, if the IRS requests it.
It is recommended to keep documents archived for up to five years. The program for completing the declaration will be available for download from March 15th.
As the deadline for submitting income reports by paying sources is the last working day of February (which this year falls on February 29th, as it is a leap year), the taxpayer may not yet have access to some of these documents . But it is now possible to gather the main ones. Look:
General Documents
- Identification document: ID, CPF and, if applicable, voter ID number. For the CPF, it is important to have your own sequence and that of all dependents. If there are unknown numbers, you can check the Federal Revenue website;
- Proof of income: Income report provided by all paying sources, such as employers, financial institutions and companies where independent services were provided, among others. This document includes information on taxable, exempt and non-taxable income, in addition to any withholding taxes;
- Proof of payments and deductible expenses: Documents that attest to deductible expenses, such as health, education, private pension and child support expenses;
- Proof of rent: Payments and receipts of rent must be recorded in the declaration. The document is issued by the responsible real estate agency or by bank deposit receipts;
- Information about assets and rights: Documents that confirm ownership of assets, such as real estate, vehicles, investments, among others.
- This includes deeds, purchase and sale contracts, bank statements and investment income reports;
- Documentation of rural activities: If there is a rural activity, it is necessary to gather documents that prove the annual gross income, expenses related to the activity, among other specific documents;
- Information about dependents: If you have dependents, it is essential to gather their identification documents, as well as information about income and expenses such as education and health;
- Previous statements: It is important to have income tax returns from previous years on hand, especially if there is data to be transferred to the current return.
