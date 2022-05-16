We’re calling readers back for your thoughts on the first games confirmed for the service.

After many weeks of waiting, PlayStation has finally confirmed today a great preview of the video games available at launch on PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the two new plans of the Japanese company’s subscription service that will allow you to enjoy hundreds of titles for PlayStation consoles.

Between the PS5 and PS4 catalog there are very prominent presences, such as Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Demon’s Souls, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, etc., as well as titles from third-party companies such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Mortal Kombat 11 or Red Dead Redemption 2. All these titles and more can be enjoyed by all those who pay PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium.

The latter will also have access to a selection of classic games of the first PlayStation and the portable PSP, some of them with graphic and performance improvements, as well as other titles from the PS3 repertoire available through the cloud. This assortment of proposals is quite brief at the moment, and it is already giving rise to talk on networks, especially with the absence of the PlayStation 2 catalog.

Being a service in constant evolution, it is to be expected that over time more and more new features will come to the service to better meet user expectations, but in the meantime it is already a good reason to launch a debate in the community. Are you excited about this first assortment of video games for PS Plus Extra and/or Premium?

