Millions of football fans waited for a new confrontation in Saudi Arabia, between Ronaldo, the Al-Nasr striker, and Messi, who seemed close to joining Al-Hilal, but he changed his mind at the last moment and decided to go through an experiment in the United States.

While Ronaldo was promoting a new brand of water production, he was asked about Messi’s move to Inter Miami. He initially refused to comment, but said: “Everything is welcome in Saudi Arabia.”

And the “Goal” website quoted Ronaldo as saying: “I do not want to talk about football, only water. All goodness is welcome in Saudi Arabia. Here we have no problems with the league.”

Instead of facing Messi, Ronaldo will have to compete with his former Real Madrid colleague Karim Benzema, who moved to the Saudi Federation for 3 seasons.

N’Golo Kante, the English midfielder for Chelsea, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, also joined the federation on a two-year deal.

Saudi clubs are in talks with other big players, such as Angel Di Maria, Luka Modric and others.