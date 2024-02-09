Overall, the well-being of a person heavily depends on their mouth and teeth. Hence, letting them deteriorate can cause trouble for other body parts. Still, tooth decay and damage cases are common due to habits, accidents, medications, etc. Generally, broken or missing teeth create many problems, hampering essential oral function. As a cure or treatment, dentists often recommend false teeth. Some believe artificial teeth are modern innovations, while these existed for centuries. The main difference between then and now is the use of advanced technology. You can replace or repair damaged teeth with aesthetic and highly functional options.

Contact a trustworthy dentist in Tarzana, CA, for dental replacement and restoration treatments, such as dentures, crowns, and bridges. Each has significance, necessitating choosing the right one for the perfect experience. Here is a quick look into a few of those scenarios to understand what option helps more than the other.

Missing teeth on one or both jaws

Dentures can be the sought-after and affordable solution if someone has an entire arch of missing teeth on either or both jaws. Dentures contain resin-based false teeth that resemble natural smiles after color matching. You get a choice between removable and fixed dentures per your oral condition. Detachable ones can be removed for cleaning or during sleep. Fixed false teeth or dental implants sit firmly in the jaws after a minor surgery.

Several missing teeth

Sometimes, you lose a few teeth from one or both arches. In that case, a dentist can find partial bridges more appropriate for your needs. Partial dentures can be suggested when you have lost a couple of teeth in line. The custom-designed dentures are carefully fitted without hampering the nearby teeth. Another alternative can be a dental bridge, which usually requires buffing a tooth on either side of the line of missing teeth to create sufficient space. Using multiple bridges will lead to reshaping various healthy teeth. In the case of only one missing tooth, a dental bridge can be ideal, though.

Severely injured teeth

Some people think only replacement can solve their dented or decayed teeth. However, the exact treatment only your dentist can recommend. They will examine the oral health to determine the extent of damage and chances of salvage. If most dental structures are safe, you can expect them to recommend anything besides extraction. The best methods for this scenario can be root canals or dental crowns. During the root canal, the patient is given anesthesia to make it pain-free. They work on the affected tooth to clean the pulp and disinfect the area before filling and sealing it with a crown. Crowns can be composite or porcelain materials colored and shaped based on your natural teeth.

Nevertheless, the ultimate decision depends on the oral health examination and the dentist’s experience. You can relax and easily follow your procedure if you let the finest dentist work on your mouth and teeth. They can select the best treatments for your dental environment and fix all minor and significant troublemakers to make your life easy.

<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3038.4860269895466!2d49.83250407601014!3d40.398082571442636!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x40307d72416473ff%3A0x2b7f43769c5c1a56!2sDr%20Nargiz%20111!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sin!4v1701872752841!5m2!1sen!2sin” width=”600″ height=”450″ style=”border:0;” allowfullscreen=”” loading=”lazy” referrerpolicy=”no-referrer-when-downgrade”></iframe>