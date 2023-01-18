What do you leave me: plot (true story), cast, how many episodes and streaming

Tonight, Wednesday 18 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Cosa mi lasci di te (I Still Believe), a sentimental film from 2020 directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin, is broadcast. The film is based on the true story of singer Jeremy Camp and his meeting with his first wife, Melissa. The story was told in the autobiographical book entitled I Still Believe. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In Lafayette, Indiana, in September 1999, Jeremy Camp left for Calvary Chapel College in Murrieta, California. On the evening of his arrival, he goes to a concert by the Canadian Christian band, the Kry, where he meets the singer, Jean-Luc LaJoie, who quickly becomes friends with Jeremy, who comes to him for musical advice.

After the concert, Jeremy meets Melissa Henning, a student at his school and a friend of Jean-Luc’s, who loves Melissa, but Melissa doesn’t reciprocate the sentiment. The pair get to know each other and quickly begin dating, causing a rift between Jeremy, Melissa and Jean-Luc. As a result, Melissa ends her relationship with Jeremy. Jeremy returns to his family in Indiana for the Christmas holidays. A few days later, Jeremy gets a call from Jean-Luc, saying Melissa is sick, and asks Jeremy to come back to California.

Upon his arrival, Jeremy visits Melissa in the hospital, who tells him she has been diagnosed with stage 3C cancer in her liver. She also tells Jeremy that she loves him. Jeremy says the same about her and asks her to marry him. She accepts. During this time, Jeremy begins to make a name for himself as a Christian songwriter. Melissa learns that her cancer has spread to her ovaries and that she needs surgery that will leave her infertile. After the surgery was supposed to occur, she Melissa wakes up to Jeremy, who tells her the surgery was canceled because she now doesn’t have cancer. Six months later, Jeremy and Melissa got married. Everything seems perfect until after the honeymoon, Melissa wakes up in pain. Jeremy takes her to the hospital, where they learn her cancer has returned and there is nothing more that can be done for her.

What you leave me: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of What you leave me, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

KJ ApaJeremy Camp

Britt RobertsonMelissa Lynn Henning-Camp

Gary SiniseTom Camp

Shania TwainTerry Camp

Melissa RoxburghHeather Henning

Nathan ParsonsJean-Luc Lajoie

Abigail CowenAdrienne Liesching-Camp

How many bets

But how many episodes are scheduled for Cosa mi lasci di te on Rai 1? Being a film, everything will be aired in a single evening: tonight, Wednesday 18 January 2023, at 21.25.

Streaming and TV

Where to see What do you leave me on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 18 January 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.