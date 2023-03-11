French President Emmanuel Macron awarded the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, the National Order of Merit, in appreciation of the joint cooperation between Dubai Police and the French authorities, which contributed to strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries in the police fields and consolidating the security of societies by combating organized crime.

The French Ambassador to the country, Nicolas Nemchino, was keen to hand the medal over to the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police on behalf of the President of the French Republic, on the sidelines of the World Police Summit, which kicked off last Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Center in its second edition, and lasted for 3 days.

The French National Order of Merit was established on December 3, 1963, and it is considered the second national decoration after the Legion of Honor, and the second highest decoration in the French Republic. It is political, and has 3 military ranks: knight, officer, and commander. It consists of a star with six arms in blue, and was awarded for the first time after World War II to General Charles de Gaulle. Among the most prominent personalities awarded the Medal are King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Consort Camilla (wife of King Charles, King of Britain), and the former Egyptian ambassador to the Republic of France, Nasser Kamel.