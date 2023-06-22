There are many varieties of mango, but they share a set of health benefits that they provide to those who eat them, which were reviewed by the “Healthline” website that specializes in health issues:

Boost immunity

Mangoes are a good source of immune-boosting nutrients like copper, folate, and vitamins B and E.

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, mangoes contain vitamin C that helps the body produce more disease-fighting white blood cells and help these cells work more effectively.

Heart health

According to a study conducted by the University of Vienna Medicine, the fact that mangoes contain magnesium and potassium helps maintain healthy blood flow, and also supports blood vessels to relax, which leads to lower blood pressure levels.

A study conducted by the Indian Cardiovascular Research Laboratory indicated that the compound “mangiferin” in mangoes may protect heart cells from inflammation and oxidative stress, and help reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Improve digestive health

Mangoes contain a group of digestive enzymes called amylases that help break down large food particles so that your body can absorb them more easily.

Since mangoes contain a lot of water and fiber, the fruit helps solve digestive problems such as constipation and diarrhea.

Reducing the risk of some types of cancer

A study issued by the Regina Elena National Cancer Institute in Italy said that the “polyphenols” compound in mangoes can help protect against a harmful process called oxidative stress, which is linked to many types of cancer such as blood, colon, lung, prostate and breast.