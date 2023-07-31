Screaming, stomping or hitting, or rather cursing, abusive remarks or middle fingers: children of all ages can have a lot of anger inside them. This can mainly be expressed at home, but also at school or at friends’ homes. How do you deal with this as a parent?

Furious toddlers and preschoolers

1 What can you do if your (grand)child kicks and hits?

Tantrums may be normal for a three-year-old, but why does my grandchild only take it out on his father, a grandmother wonders. Her son-in-law is a loving father, but his child can be very aggressive towards him and only wants to be touched or calmed down by his mother during such a tantrum. This touches the father deeply. “I have advised my daughter to acknowledge her child’s anger, but not to accept that he behaves in this way towards his father. And also to show that verbally. Is this good advice?”

The parents must act as a team, say the experts.



2 (How) do you intervene if your nephew or niece lashes out at his grandparents?

Teasing remarks turn into provocative statements, sees an uncle when he sees his father and his five-year-old grandson (his nephew) together. The nephew scolds and raises his middle finger to his grandfather, who finds it difficult to indicate his limit. The uncle has no children of his own, but does not think this is normal behaviour. Should he discuss this behavior with his sister, the child’s mother? And if so, how?

Give such testosterone bombs a little space, is one of the recommendations.



3 Is it normal for my child to be angry so quickly and for a long time?

A father would allow his daughter (5) to get over her anger a little more easily. She can suddenly turn around – for example if a friend does something wrong, she doesn’t get a candy, or her sister doesn’t want to hug her.

She has been having these showers for about a year and a half now, a little after her sister was born. Sometimes she wanted to do something to them too. Is that normal, the father wonders. And how can he help her?

See also Companies | The founder of Patagonia gave up his company and gives around 3 billion euros to the fight against the climate crisis A child psychologist puts things into perspective: it is a misconception to think that anger and disappointment should be avoided.



Angry children of school age

4 What if your child keeps screaming?

My daughter (7) screams a lot out of anger, writes a mother. If there is even a conceivable possibility of being disadvantaged in relation to her sister (9) or brother (3), she screams. Everything else is going well, she is doing well at school and the screaming only happens indoors. How do you deal with this as a parent?

Exclusive attention can help, say the parenting experts.



5 How do you deal with a child who acts angry and aggrieved?

A mother is saddened by the behavior of her youngest son (8), who always acts aggrieved. He wants as much pocket money as his neighborhood friends and can’t understand why he doesn’t go skiing during spring break. When he doesn’t get everything he asks for on a day out, he bursts into a rage. And that while, compared to many others, he is already doing very well. “How do we teach him contentment?”

A reassurance from an educator: inequality is no sign of bad character.



Passionate (pre)adolescents

6 What to do with an 11-year-old who is freaking out?

A grandmother is worried about her 11-year-old grandson, who often comes to stay during the holidays. He can get really freaked out. Screaming at the smallest things and the rudest curses. Just like his parents, by the way, something that the grandmother does not recognize at all from her upbringing. How can she handle this with respect? She has spoken to them about it many times, to no effect.

Don’t discuss concerns from blame, but from connection and involvement.



7 What do you do if your child has a tantrum in company?

A mother questions whether she is doing the right thing when her 11-year-old gifted son explodes with anger. He does this at school, at friends’ homes or on a terrace. The mother and father have learned that it is best to bow along at such a moment: to show understanding, to remain calm, then it will fade away. But some people think they need to intervene much harder. Do they maintain the behavior?

Stay calm and don’t worry too much about other opinions, the experts advise.



Angry adult children

8 How do you talk to a child who is easily offended?

A normal conversation about her study choice, a coke she didn’t order, a holiday that goes differently than she wants: my daughter (19) is very easily offended and explodes if she thinks she is being criticized, says a mother. She is probably highly sensitive, the mother thinks, but it also just seems like spoiled behavior. How does she talk to her daughter about this without them both immediately getting emotional?

The experts agree: show understanding, understanding and more understanding.



9 What can you do if your child blames you for the upbringing?

“My 36-year-old daughter recently made it clear to me that my ex-husband and I have done very badly with the upbringing. Both her father and I seem to have done absolutely everything to give her an unhappy childhood.” A mother is worried and does not know what to blame with these. She and her ex have raised the children very lovingly, is their experience, and their son does not recognize himself in the story either. The daughter does not need a conversation. What now?

Experts give advice: don’t blame yourself too much, but take it seriously.



Do you have questions about raising your own or other people’s (grand)children? In the Raised section, we anonymously present readers’ dilemmas to the best experts. We will raffle copies of the book among the entrants of questions Other parents do as wella compilation of the first volumes of the section. I have a parenting question This section is anonymous, because difficulties in upbringing can be sensitive. When you submit a question, you will always receive a response from the Raised column author. Annemiek Leclaire gAAAAABj5hI9P5JZlnDKOqZAoQmmBa4-8ZH4SL2_4ffwzdJYIuae4ZcLxoEfsPb_oYSKVZOkuDKGY8Fn2yPJTIt-SUZC-O4JCQ== Leave the question here



