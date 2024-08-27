Guè Pequeno is stopped on the street by an American influencer

Curious exchange between American influencer Ted Zhar and Italian rapper Guè Pequeno. The creator, who stops passers-by on the street and asks them questions about their private lives, met the singer in New York without knowing who he was.

In the video, posted on profile In fact, on the influencer’s Instagram, Ted Zhar stops Guè Pequeno and asks him: “Hi, what do you do in life?”.

The rapper’s reaction is rather perplexed, after which the creator asks Guè and the people who accompanied him if they were rappers. “Yes, we are” replies the interpreter.

After asking for some rhymes, but receiving a refusal, the influencer asks: “Are you performing somewhere? What is your name?”. Guè responds with his name but Zhar understands “Gwere”.

“We have a show at the Gramercy,” the Italian replies, to which the American replies, “The Gramercy? Then you’re great.”

The video was later commented on by Guè Pequeno himself, who wrote under the clip: “Who the f**k is Gwere?”.