“Now I am Death, the Destroyer of Worlds.” To that sentence from the Bhagavad Gita Robert Oppenheimer would have thought when the first atomic bomb exploded successfully on July 16, 1945. ‘His’ atomic bomb. ‘Trinity’ was the result of ‘his’ Manhattan project in the New Mexico desert in the United States; the British-American response to fears that the Nazis were developing an atomic bomb after German scientists discovered nuclear fission in the late 1930s. And with it the enormous amount of energy that is released.

Oppenheimer is an intriguing person, composer John Adams and librettist Peter Sellars agreed. At the beginning of this century they made an opera about him: Doctor Atomic. The atomic bomb is secondary. The dilemmas that gnaw at you when you make a scientific discovery that will change the world are the main thing. Not that the American nuclear program was very morally complicated at the start of the race; there was a real threat from Germany, being the first with a bomb was critical. The moral dilemma began when the Allies discovered that the German nuclear program had failed miserably. There appeared to be no threat. The Manhattan Project could have stopped. But that didn’t happen.

“It is an exciting theme, especially since we are all aspiring scientists. We may also be faced with such a dilemma.” The recently graduated student of social sciences and cellist Dauwe Lentz (27) says it in a kind of shed-like hall in the middle of an apartment building in Utrecht. Here is one Doctor Atomic rehearsed, which can be seen from 13 July in the Werkspoorkathedraal in Utrecht, together with a small science festival about Oppenheimer and the first atomic bomb. Lentz steers the cart pulled by nine other students. She, and the students in the choir and orchestra, all do it voluntarily. Only the cast and crew are professional.

We don’t know the impact

Lentz doesn’t have to think twice when he has to name a scientific dilemma of our time: artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT. “As a scientist, it feels great to discover and develop something new. But you don’t always know which path you’re on. At ChatGPT we know that the consequences are incalculable, but we do not know what the impact will be exactly. It can become a simple search engine. It can also turn the newspapers’ revenue model upside down. It can turn the entire education system upside down. It’s possible…? The fascinating thing is: we know the risks of our uncertainty, and yet we have almost no control over scientific progress. Man has an almost unstoppable urge to create. That’s what this opera is about. You can see that Oppenheimer is unable to stop and he struggles enormously with that. We want to show that this can apply to everyone. Not just for Nobel laureates. Also for the app developer ‘around the corner’.” Has Doctor Atomic the solution? “No, but there is definitely something that sticks with the students here. It’s like prejudice. It’s in you, but being aware of it helps.”

This rehearsal is still set in a decor of bare planks. In the Werkspoorkathedraal there will soon be a decor that sometimes represents the laboratory in the desert of New Mexico, and sometimes the dream world of Oppenheimer. The shapes are based on the schematic representation of an atom. However, there is already an impressively reconstructed Trinity bomb, which extras are ‘tinkering’ with. It is still a piano rehearsal and it is still mainly about who has to stand where and when, but they are already making an impression in the short pieces that the Utrecht Student Cantorij sings. It’s really not the easiest music that echoes through the warehouse here.

Shadow side of creation

The science festival that precedes the opera every night for a few hours should be about ‘the dark side of creation’. One of the scientists who Doctor Atomic knocked on the door to participate is Machiel Kleemans (49). Together with Frans Kingma he delved into the life and work of Oppenheimer and wrote a book about it. At the science festival, they extract stories, photos and construction drawings for visitors.

Kleemans recognizes the scientific urge to create. “You often see scientists who discover something and become completely fascinated by the possibilities. ChatGPT is a good example, you can also think of the quantum computer. We’re going to experience that. With quantum computers [computers die 100 biljoen keer sneller rekenen dan de computers nu, red.] you can do great things, but you can also crack almost all existing computer protections with it. Then you can gain access to everything from military secrets to private communications. A dilemma.”

A highlight of the students’ rehearsal process was an actual meeting with Adams and Sellars. Adams is delighted that students can now handle this modern music, says Lentz. He is said to have exclaimed in surprise that when he was a student they played Mozart well. Sellars even called him back to emphasize that students really had never done this before. Lentz does not fully understand that: “An opera by Mozart is of course also beautiful, but for students this opera really comes very close. And it’s just crazy exciting music. It could have been a thriller.”

Does Lentz still want to be a scientist after this whole production? “No,” he laughs. “But that is mainly because I have discovered how much fun it is to put together such a performance.”

Doctor Atomic by Stichting LustrumOpera, the Utrechtsch Studenten Concert (in which Dauwe Lentz plays) and the Utrechtse Studenten Cantorij, conducted by Bas Pollard. Director: Wim Trompert. With professional cast. Preceded by a science festival about the Manhattan project with Machiel Kleemans and Frans Kingma, among others. Premiere: 13/7. Repeats until 25/7. Werkspoorkathedral Utrecht. Information: by Stichting LustrumOpera, the Utrechtsch Studenten Concert (in which Dauwe Lentz plays) and the Utrechtse Studenten Cantorij, conducted by Bas Pollard. Director: Wim Trompert. With professional cast. Preceded by a science festival about the Manhattan project with Machiel Kleemans and Frans Kingma, among others. Premiere: 13/7. Repeats until 25/7. Werkspoorkathedral Utrecht. Information: doctoratomic.nl