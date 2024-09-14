It is commonly said that the name Venezuela means “little Venice”, a Hispanicization of the Venezziolla with which Amerigo Vespucci described the indigenous stilt houses on the shores of Lake Maracaibo. A nostalgic name, a metaphor for the Florentine navigator who, looking at the New World, found the patterns of the old. That was the first occasion, although not the last, in which the name Venezuela was used to refer to something foreign to its latitudes: to a world with which it has and at the same time has nothing to do.

There are many songs and popular sayings that mention our “little Venice.” The most famous is perhaps that of Ricardo Montaner, whom Argentines consider Argentine and we, at the same time, very Venezuelan. But there are others, from neighboring and not so neighboring countries, in which Venezuela is always named as a synonym of wealth and placidity, of rapid prosperity and, from time to time, of the varied and emblematic landscapes that define its territory. Likewise, in the local imagination of Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Ecuador, there existed for decades the figure of the family member who emigrated to Venezuela, whose return on vacation involved generous gifts, imported clothes and American cars: the commonplace of the nouveau riche South America. And in other, more distant regions of the Southern Cone, the reference is repeated but with political nuances, since a good part of those persecuted in Chile and Argentina found refuge in what was, at that time, one of the few democracies in the region.

In recent times, however, the name Venezuela has come to have different connotations. The turning point, naturally, had to do with the arrival of Hugo Chávez to power and the beginning of his Bolivarian revolution. From then on, the country became the ideological showcase of the continent. Just as it happened with Cuba in the mid-twentieth century, invoking Venezuela became the gesture that divides the waters, the usual wild card when making a political position. And its national twists and turns, little or not at all understood, have served to promote various local agendas.

From the very beginning, Venezuela and its charismatic leader occupied a prominent place among the symbols of the regional left, which at that time seemed to be reborn from its ashes thanks to the boom of the commodities From 2000 to 2014, while Venezuelan petrodollars kept the “Bolivarian breeze” blowing and some briefcases full, the name of Venezuela, like a reference to El Dorado, was spoken with respect among the followers of Latin American solidarity and the dignity of the people. From Santiago de Chile to the Bronx, revolutionary generosity knew no borders, and neither did Venezuelan tourists, whose subsidized dollars served to open all doors for them. Our presence, then scarce compared to the times we live in, aroused a certain fraternal enthusiasm among the locals and we were often received with cheers for the commander, as if we were all his emissaries, as if it did not occur to anyone that one could disagree with his government.

Venezuela then became a myth, a hope founded on a lie. Thousands claimed, perhaps thinking of their own historical shortcomings, that it was Chavez who brought public health and education to the country, that before his government no one had holidays, and other similar deceptions or half-truths. Little Venice, it seemed, had become the Tsar’s Russia. On the other hand, no one had much to say about the very real precipices of militarism, deinstitutionalization and the cult of personality, down which the country ended up plunging.

Then came the time of lean years and dead commanders, and Venezuela woke up, the revolutionary party over, with a brutal hangover. It did not take long for the long Maduro night that Hugo Chavez left us as a legacy to become evident: images of scarcity, repression and emigration went around the world, crowning the unworthy metamorphosis of a privileged and wasteful country into a socio-economic hell and an endless source of migrants.

From then on, all wars were fought in Venezuela. Supporting or condemning the Maduro government was first done by Ukraine, Gaza and Israel, by the Spanish government and the management of Javier Milei. This is what the American and European tankies do in their tireless tirade against imperialism, which they sense behind everything in the third world that they cannot understand or do not want to understand. The ultras of reaction and anti-communism do the same, re-emerging as if from a bad dream to sow fear towards those who legitimately aspire to the construction of more just societies. And many progressive parties do the same with their silence, hiding behind the improbable argument of a blockade of Venezuela, so as not to face the disaster of which they were beneficiaries and in whose construction, to some extent, they were also participants and witnesses.

Like someone who accidentally turns on the front camera of their phone and takes a selfie, many of those who talk about Venezuela today are actually talking about their own dilemmas and frustrations, their tragedies that have already occurred or simply about their current government. As if it were all the same, many claim that Venezuela could happen again, in Chile, in Mexico or even in the United States; and others respond that, in reality, nothing happens in Venezuela that does not already happen in all these countries. It matters little what we Venezuelans can say about this, our improbable clarifications, our long and tedious explanations. All that seems to be expected from us is a timely tear, or some anecdote that confirms what others know, without knowing it, about our tragedy.

Simplified to the extreme, our own narrative thus ceases to belong to us and begins to serve other interests, sometimes even contrary to the urgent solution to our crisis, or to the desire we harbor to recover democracy. There are those who need Venezuela to continue existing as it is, to feed their respective political narratives indefinitely. There is no light without shadow, the commonplace also says.

The question that heads this reflection seems, then, appropriate: what are we really talking about when we talk about Venezuela?

Because, in any case, it would seem not to be from Venezuela.