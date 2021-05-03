A large number of countries have resorted to suspending air traffic with India, in an attempt to limit the transmission of the virus to the rest of the world.

Scientists are studying the reason behind the current increase in the number of infections in India and whether it is behind the mutated strain called “B1.617” (B.1.617) that was first detected in the country.

The World Health Organization did not declare the Indian strain “of concern” as it did about other mutated strains that were first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa. But the organization said on April 27 that tracing the genome sequence of the B1.617 strain indicated a higher growth rate than other strains in India.

The B1.617 mutated version, better known as the Indian mutant due to its first discovery in India, was found in more than 1,200 genome sequences in “at least 17 countries,” as the World Health Organization announced last Wednesday.

The organization stated in its weekly report on the epidemic that most of the samples “come from India, the United Kingdom, the United States and Singapore.” In recent days, the discovery of the mutant has also been reported in several European countries (Belgium, Switzerland, Greece and Italy).

The World Health Organization added that “B1. 617” has a higher growth rate than other mutants circulating in India, which may mean that it is more contagious.

And the Indian Ministry of Health data indicated that 392,488 new cases of Coronavirus and 3,689 deaths were recorded during the past twenty-four hours.

The most important information and symptoms:

And what has been monitored about the most important information about the mutated Indian race, according to what was reported on the “Times of India” according to “Al Arabiya”, so far as follows:

– It appeared for the first time last October, specifically in the western state of Maharashtra, India and initially appeared in about 220 samples.

– Several studies are being conducted to examine the characteristics of the mutated Indian strain, which was found to be largely identical to the South African strain and the Brazilian strain.

– The danger of the Indian strain is that it represents a new mutation of the virus, and therefore it is difficult for the immune system to recognize it and produce antibodies to resist it.

– The Indian strain is more dangerous because it is located in an important part inside the spiny protein of the virus that penetrates the immune system and is difficult to recognize to attack.

– The Indian strain differs from other strains because it is fast spreading and is able to enter the immune system and multiply inside the body.

Those affected suffer from severe respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and a feeling of suffocation.

Loss of smell and taste is also a constant symptom of the mutated Indian subspecies.

– Lack of oxygen and blood clots are the most dangerous complications for those infected with this strain.

– The fate of the mutated Indian strain remains unknown in front of the vaccines until its characteristics are determined and the ability of Corona vaccines to resist it.