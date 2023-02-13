The most recent of these incidents was, on Sunday evening, when the US Air Force dropped an unknown object over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border.

The Pentagon said that an F-16 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object, which it said appeared to have flown near sensitive military sites.

It added that it not only posed a danger to civil aviation, but was also a potential tool for espionage.

She confirmed that the order to drop the unknown object came on the orders of US President Joe Biden.

ABC News said the dropped object was octagonal, with chains dangling from it.

An American general commented

The commander of the US Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, General Glendy Vanherk, said after a series of shooting down unidentified flying objects that he did not rule out that these objects were from extraterrestrials or any other explanation.

When asked about the connection of the three flying objects that were shot down by US warplanes to aliens, he said, “I do not rule out anything … I will leave it to the intelligence community to reveal the truth about that,” according to “Reuters”.

“At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential unknown threat approaching North America by trying to identify it,” he added.

But another US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity after the news briefing, said the military had seen no evidence to suggest that any of the objects were of extraterrestrial origin.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” considered that the recurrence of these incidents raises questions about the security of North America, and raises the level of tension between Washington and Beijing.

How did the story of flying objects begin in the skies of America and Canada?

At the end of last January, the US and Canadian authorities spotted a Chinese balloon, which Beijing acknowledged belonged to it, but the two sides disagreed about the nature of this balloon. While Washington says it is espionage, Beijing has repeatedly confirmed that it is for scientific purposes and has lost its way.

After the balloon hovered for several days in the sky of the United States, US President Joe Biden ordered it to be shot down on February 4, with warplanes off the coast of South Carolina overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

A senior US military official said the Chinese airship’s hardware was “clearly made for surveillance and espionage purposes, and is not compatible with weather balloon equipment.”

On Friday, February 10, US warplanes dropped another object in northern Alaska.

The Pentagon stated that the drop took place in US airspace, at a high altitude, before the unidentified object fell near the northeastern part of Alaska, near Canada.

On Saturday, the same thing was repeated, and an F-22 fighter jet shot down an object that flew at a high altitude over the Canadian province of Yukon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had ordered the shooting down of an unidentified object that had penetrated his country’s airspace.

He pointed out that the matter was carried out by an American fighter, operating within the joint “NORAD” air command between Canada and America.

For her part, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said that the object is cylindrical in shape, noting that it is smaller than the Chinese airship that was shot down.

And on Sunday, the fourth incident of its kind occurred, when a US F-16 warplane shot down the unknown object over Lake Huron.

Semi uniform trajectory

The information available so far on the objects that were shot down, including the Chinese airship, shows that they came from the North Pacific Ocean.

These objects flew over Alaska, then in Canadian airspace, before making their way towards the United States.

In at least two cases, the Chinese airship and another unidentified object flew over sensitive military sites.

Congress position

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that US officials believe that 3 of the 4 dropped objects were balloons, according to ABC News.

changes to monitoring

The Washington Post reported that the US authorities had changed the radar data, which monitors North American airspace.

The new modifications seek to track more and smaller objects that were not previously detected.