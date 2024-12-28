These days, the Food and Feed Rapid Alert System (RASFF, for its acronym in English) of the European Commission reported a notice for the presence, notified by Spain, of the bacterium E.coli Shiga toxin producer in frozen burgers Spanish beef. The news has had a great impact in media outlets such as elDiario.es either The Spanish.

The detection of this microorganism in hamburgers caused the RASFF classify the risk as “serious”. However, this alert system also informs that it was notified to inform about it.

Given the nature of this food alert, it is worth asking about the keys that surround it. From INFOVERITAS We offer them to you to understand the risks that E.coli bacteria pose to health.

What is RASFF?

The website of Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food explains that RASFF (Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed) is a tool for control authorities whose objective is to exchange information on the measures implemented in the European Union when a risk is detected in food or feed.

In this case, the RASFF specifies that E.coli has been found in Spanish frozen beef burgers. According to this alert system, specifically, E. coli producing Shiga toxin have been found, that is, a variant of this pathogen also called STEC, according to the Department of agriculture. According to the European Food Safety Authoritythis toxin has “the potential to cause bloody diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious complication that can be deadly“.

What is the E. coli that has been found in Spanish hamburgers?

E. coli is a bacteria. Its most frequent form of transmission is through consumption of contaminated water or food, for example, raw or undercooked minced meat or raw vegetables, and through direct contact with animals or people who have it. This is reflected from the Catalan Food Safety Agency.

The beings humans They can be the hosts of this microorganism without symptoms manifesting, however, ruminant animals are the main reservoirs; The bovine family, which infects people the most, stands out from the same entity.

Food they become contaminated through the contact of the meat with the contents of the intestines during the process of cutting the product in slaughterhouses, as well as during milking. Furthermore, in agricultural production, products can also be contaminated with infected water, feces or fertilizers. However, cooking food at 70 degrees eliminates E. coli.

What symptoms does it cause and how can it be prevented?

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that main symptoms The disease caused by this pathogen is abdominal cramps and diarrhea, which, in some cases, can lead to hemorrhagic colitis. Other common symptoms are fever and vomiting.

The recovery period around ten daysbut in patients at risk, especially children and the elderly, the pathology can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome. Although the percentage of this disease is 10% and has a fatality rate of 3-5%, it is potentially fatal and causes acute renal failure, hemolytic anemia or platelet deficiency.

On the other hand, this institution offers five tips to maintain food safety against this bacteria and other diseases transmitted by consumer products. First of all, you have to maintain hygiene and separate raw foods from cooked foods. Foods also need to be thoroughly cooked and kept at safe temperatures. Finally, the WHO recommends using safe water and raw materials.