The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority launched an awareness campaign under the tag # Save it First, to urge families and community members to properly deal with excess food for consumption, during which it called for the necessity of preserving the remaining food after breakfast by cooling it quickly, then placing it in the refrigerator and heating it well before consuming it in the suhoor meal While trying to avoid reheating the same food more than once.

The informative campaign also included educating individuals on the importance of washing hands before touching prepared food to avoid the transmission of microbes to it, with the aim of preserving excess of them and using them later, noting that it is preferable not to store large quantities of food at home.

She stated that the home refrigerator is not intended to store food, but rather to preserve it for a short time before consuming it, so it is preferable not to purchase quantities of food greater than the actual need for it, pointing out the need to take into account the need to go home directly after the completion of the shopping so that food is not exposed for a long period of time in which factors Keeping them and their nutritional quality prescriptions, and attention must be paid to quickly transporting perishable and perishable foods, such as meat, poultry, fish and their products (it is preferable to use refrigerated bags).





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

