It was in 1873 when the Congress of the United States of Colombia decreed that the National Holiday of the country would be celebrated on July 20. The date recalled the day in 1810 when the Cabildo de Santafé de Bogotá formed a government junta, the first step of a representative government that would end up deposing the main authorities of the former Viceroyalty of New Granada and would mark the beginning of a process of more than a decade that would culminate, in the midst of a devastating war, with the transformation of the country into an independent republic. Although that was not a minor event at all, the nascent nationality of a century and a half ago needed to simplify it and called it, even if it wasn’t, Independence Day. It was a decision in accordance with the project of some 19th century elites who mostly looked to Western Europe and the Andean center, to the detriment of a diversity not only of the country but of their own past.

