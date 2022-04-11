What do we do with David Silva? That is the question that has been asked in the Royal Society for some time now. Renew him at 36 for one more season or let him go now to seek his golden and deserved retirement? It’s a big dilemma. Because if it is because of the class that he treasures, his infinite quality with the ball at his feet and the magic that he gives off in each action, the answer is more than clear: automatic renewal. If it is because of the level shown in the victory at the Martínez Valero against Elche, nobody has any doubts: life renewal. But doubts appear when looking at his data in San Sebastián in general, because the Canarian playmaker has played barely half of the games that he could have played in the last two years due to various physical problems. Seniority is a degree, but in his case it also penalizes him because he is not physically able to play continuously for 90 minutes to the level of physical demand demanded by current football. And that is what generates a crucial dilemma in the San Sebastian club.

Because the future of David Silva is the future of Real. Other decisions that will be made in planning the squad for next season depend on the decision made with the canary. The canary has not yet decided what to do with his future. He will tell when the league is over, depending on how he is in this final stretch, because if he continues, he wants to do it with full guarantees that a differential player can continue, and not drag himself around the pitch. La Real is going to give him a total so that he can decide what he considers to be the best. And then it will tell you if you have it or not. At the moment, it is in the evaluation process. But there are voices in the realistic club that clearly advocate renewing his contract for another year and continuing to count on his services. “Hopefully next year we can continue counting on him“, Imanol pointed out after the match in Elche. The Oriotarra is one of the defenders of its continuity. He is delighted with his contribution, both on and off the pitch. Despite his absences due to muscular injuries, he considers it a luxury for him as a coach to have a player of the quality of David Silva. If Imanol has the last word, the canary stays.

But in the balance of the decision made with Silva will also be the fact that in the two years he has been at Real he has barely played 55 of the 93 games in which he could have participated. But the feeling that Zubieta has is that, with the passing of his time at Real, he has learned to take care of him so that he can balance his workloads and avoid the famous muscular problems. So much so that In this 2022, Silva has hardly missed a game due to injury, and is showing his best level since signing for Real. The clearest example is in his statistics against Elche. He was the best of the game by far, giving 2 goal assists, completing 42 passes, with an 82% accuracy, generating three great scoring chances, and hitting three 3 of the four crosses he tried. At that level, Silva is the best at Real, the key is that he can sustain that performance over time. So yes, in that case his future will no longer be an unknown to be certain that the Real would renew him with his eyes closed and he would not have any doubts either.