Climate change presents increasingly evident manifestations. Changes in temperatures and precipitation, as well as more frequent and more intense extreme weather and climate phenomena, are some of its manifestations. In the coming decades, the effects of global warming will further affect food security by impacting food availability and access, as well as the stability of food stocks and price volatility. For this reason, food systems have a great adaptation challenge: being able to continue producing enough for a humanity that continues to grow in a context of extreme temperatures.

If they want to contribute to the challenge of keeping the global temperature below the 2°C threshold, food systems should reduce their emissions by 60% before 2050.

In its 2014 report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that crop yields may already be declining and that by 2050 reductions of between 10% and 25%, or even more, may be widespread. It is estimated that the catches of the main fish species will be reduced by 40%. Agriculture and food are among the sectors that are most affected by the impact of climate change and that will have to make a greater adaptation effort. Paradoxically, developing countries, which, in general, have contributed very little to generating the problem, are the ones that suffer the most from the consequences and have the greatest pressure to adapt.

But, at the same time, agriculture and food systems have a great responsibility in aggravating global warming and, therefore, they also have a great mitigation challenge; that is, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that come from them.

The experts point out that if we want global warming not to exceed the threshold of 2 °C in the average temperature worldwide with respect to the pre-industrial temperature —from which very negative consequences are expected—, GHG emissions should be reduced by more 50% before 2050. This represents a huge effort to reverse the growing trend, since if we do not act and follow the progression of recent decades, it is estimated that in 30 years we would have almost double the greenhouse effect emissions that 2010 levels, that is, four times more than the safety threshold mentioned.

Well, in 2021, a group of researchers led by Francesco Tubiello, a senior statistician and climate change specialist at the FAO, published a revealing study processing data from the period 1990 to 2018. In it, he calculated that in 2018 alone, greenhouse gas emissions from food systems accounted for a third of total emissions globally.

This can be done: measures have been identified, both from production, with agricultural systems. The goal is to significantly reduce GHG emissions from food systems. But decisive action is required.

Although little has transpired to public opinion, the debates on agriculture within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) began in 2011 and crystallized in the so-called Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture (KJWA, for its acronym in English) and later, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) 23, held in November 2017. This is a decision that officially recognizes the importance of the agricultural sectors in adapting to climate change. climate change and mitigating its effects. Through it, the countries agreed to work together to ensure that agricultural development leads to increased food security in a context of global warming, on the one hand, and the reduction of emissions, on the other.

Agriculture and agri-food systems were a pervasive theme at COP26, held in Glasgow a year ago, as an important part of the solution to the climate crisis. Significant progress was made at the conference in finding solutions to reduce the environmental impact of the agricultural sector. The conference conclusions further recognized that climate change, agriculture and food security need to be addressed holistically. However, no decision was taken in this regard. The governments agreed to continue working in the food sector with a view to adopting a decision in the future.

International organizations should incorporate mitigation aspects into the debate, addressing how we are going to reduce GHG emissions associated with food systems; and also adaptation, to understand how to continue producing food in a context of climate change and what support should be given to the most affected countries.

Time is running out for us, and none of these aspects should remain under the table, especially those related to mitigation. We will see if the States Parties to the UNFCCC are brave enough to tackle this key issue.

Jose Maria Medina King is responsible for knowledge management at the Enraíza Derechos nutritional education center.

