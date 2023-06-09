Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Bali is one of the top tourist hotspots worldwide. But the behavior of vacationers now has consequences. The government relies on new rules.

Denpasar – If you take a look at social media, you usually don’t have to look far to find any vacation picture from the Indonesian island of Bali. Meanwhile visit aloud Bali Interships around four million tourists a year the holiday paradise – almost as many people as there are residents on Bali. Now the government is relying on new rules of conduct so that the harmony of the island does not falter. What do tourists have to be prepared for from now on?

Island Balinese Surface 5,780 km² Population 4.362 million (2019) Capital city Denpasar

136 holidaymakers expelled from Bali this year – government sets new rules for tourists

Bali combines countless spiritual places such as temples, volcanoes and mountains, a diverse nature with beautiful beaches, beautiful rice fields and a special culture. It is one of the only islands of a total of 17,500 in Indonesia where the population is predominantly Hindu. The name of the island therefore stands for “Island of the Gods”. The Balinese belief “Agama Hindu Dharma” is loud dpa a special and complex type of Hinduism mixed with mythological elements. He is the central point in the lives of the people there.

The government in Bali wants to protect temples like the Pura Puseh Desa Batuan with new rules for vacationers. © dpa/Carola Frentzen

Not all tourists seem to want to understand that. Like the daily newspaper Japan Times reported, the Balinese authorities had expelled at least 136 holidaymakers for misconduct in 2023 alone. Recently, there have also been repeated incidents in which tourists, for example, posed naked or half-naked in religious places on the island. This is seen as disrespectful among residents. Only last year did Indonesia tighten the penalties for illegitimate sex – violations now face around a year in prison.

German vacationer arrested in Bali for walking through temples naked

A German holidaymaker was arrested in May for walking naked through a temple. According to media reports, a Danish holidaymaker was also arrested last month for showing herself naked in public.

That’s not the only reason why the island governor I Wayan Koster is now taking consequences. In an interview, he explains that he wants to fundamentally change tourism on the island: “This push will promote the transformation of Bali from mass tourism to quality tourism.”

Upon arrival in Bali, vacationers receive instructions on the rules of conduct

However, this is accompanied by restrictions that holidaymakers have to be prepared for. The first impact can already be felt at the airport, where tourists are given a brochure with the rules of conduct as soon as they arrive Japan Times reported. First and foremost, vacationers are now forbidden to climb sacred trees or religiously revered buildings. Nudity or indecent clothing is also prohibited. However, ordinary swimwear can still be worn on the beach.

The government in Bali wants to protect temples like the Pura Puseh Desa Batuan with new rules for vacationers. © Carola Frentzen /dpa

Bali government plans to restrict scooter rentals for tourists

In addition, Koster had announced that it would ban foreigners from renting scooters after there had been an increase in rule violations and accidents – especially in the south of the island around the party stronghold Kuta, according to Governor Koster. However, this has not yet been decided, in any case, from now on only official rental companies will be able to rent scooters to tourists. In addition, holidaymakers should be loud Japan Times be traveling with licensed travel companions who should ensure that holidaymakers comply with the rules.

Another consequence is that the Balinese government is considering blocking the mountainous regions of the island for tourists. “Mountains have a sacred essence that makes them revered places. Therefore, we prohibit mountaineering activities”. However, the governor is encountering resistance from local politicians and mountain guides, unlike in Mallorca, where locals themselves are fighting to push back tourism. Because on the Spanish island, tourists on Mallorca always cause chaos.

“Tourism remains the mainstay”: Balinese resist new tourism rules

The criticism is that a ban of this kind would endanger the livelihoods of many Balinese and an important industry. After all, the island only had a hard time struggling with the lack of tourists due to the corona pandemic. Koster explains: “Tourism will remain a mainstay, but it will be in a completely different situation than before.”

Deputy provincial government spokesman Tjok Gde Asmara Putra Sukawati urged Koster to reconsider his plans. Accordingly, tourists should be allowed into the mountains, but only if they hire a local mountain guide. The guide Ade Firmasnyah explained opposite dpa: “There are many people who work in mountain tourism. If that’s banned, there will be big protests.” Instead of a ban, he is calling for the prices for trekking tours to be raised on the volcanoes, for clear rules to be drawn up and for those who misbehave anyway to be cracked down. (bk/dpa)