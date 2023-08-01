Classical musicians are usually little friends of surprise, of venturing down paths hardly frequented, let alone peering into the abyss. When the creation of a canon was consummated, the tables were slowly reversed and, after several centuries in which the music that was played almost exclusively was the one recently composed, that of that moment, which has prevailed for decades is fortunate. of hortus conclusus made up of the works and composers of the past that have become part of the canon. The extremes —the Middle Ages and the Renaissance on one side, the catch-all of so-called modern music (although this vague adjective only fit many decades ago) on the other— have been confined to ghettos reserved almost exclusively for their followers. The rest mainly consume the usual fodder in concert halls, that is, Baroque, Classicism and Romanticism, although the selection is also limited here to the big names, the established works, the repeated ad nauseam, turning their backs on everything that that dwells in the margins, call it Bach’s Cantata BWV 131, deidamy Handel’s Symphony no. Haydn’s 70 or Busoni’s Piano Concerto.

The innate conservatism of the public is also usually an insurmountable barrier, although it is precisely the performers who should be able to broaden their listeners’ sights and arouse their curiosity. Technical demands are also in command and it is common for the repertoire of the great soloists and chamber groups to be reduced to a handful of works per season, which they tirelessly repeat in the programs they offer during their tours. It is impossible to ask them to play or sing something else (think of the great pianist Grigori Sokolov, for example, as inflexible in the imposition of his program as he is generous in tips outside of it), because they will not deviate an inch from what was initially planned: the classical music business has become almost a globalized production chain in which there is hardly any room for improvisation or fantasy, because changing a single piece would cause a cataclysm.

Fortunately, there are interpreters with high visions and determined to shake the tree. The Frenchman Cédric Tiberghien (1975) has always proven to be a maverick pianist, equally active in solo recitals, as a chamber musician and as a soloist. Now a recording project has just started on the Harmonia Mundi label that has had its counterpart at London’s Wigmore Hall, where the pandemic partly ruined an ambitious series of concerts, distributed over several seasons, and focused exclusively on the genre of the variation. Imitation and variation have been the procedures on which the weight of the evolution of Western music since the Middle Ages has fallen to a large extent. Imitating or varying pre-existing material (our own or someone else’s) have always been two natural ways of either building a polyphonic fabric or articulating an interrelated musical discourse over time. All the great composers of keyboard music, from Cabezón or Frescobaldi to Stevenson or Birtwistle, have bequeathed us formidable series of variations or, as the last Beethoven called the 33 that he composed on a waltz by Anton Diabelli“transformations” (Veränderungen). Tiberghien includes, in what can be guessed the beginning of a series, more frequented works (the Op. Variations 35 by Beethoven, on the same theme used in the last movement of the “Eroica” Symphony, wave Sonata K. 331 by Mozart, whose first movement is written in the form of variations) along with others much more unusual, such as four series of youthful variations by Beethoven himself on themes from operas then in vogue, or those composed by Schumann on the theme of the second movement of the seventh symphony from the author of fidelio. the concise Op. Variations 27 by Webern add a touch of modernity and, given that last June, at Wigmore Hall, Tiberghien played the Six Variations on ‘Mein junges Leben hat ein End’by Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinckit is foreseeable that in successive installments the temporal arc will be extended backwards –and surely also forwards.

To compose variations requires, above all, imagination, fantasy, in order to incessantly modify the initial melody and harmony. In Fantasy, Aleksandr Mélnikov (1973) dives into another long-standing musical genre, precisely that of fantasy, pieces free of formal ties and often unpredictable, to trace a chronological journey that includes seven composers and that leads from Johann Sebastian Bach up to Alfred Schnittke, here with the added incentive of using as many different keyboard instruments: originals or copies of a harpsichord (1624), a tangent piano (1790), two fortepianos (1795 and ca. 1828), an Érard piano ( ca. 1885), another Bechstein (ca. 1905-1910) and a modern Steinway from 2014. An avid collector himself, although he only touches three of his jewels here, Mélnikov therefore invites us on a double evolutionary path: through the fantasy and keyboard instruments. As he demonstrated in June 2021 at the Fundación Juan March, in a concert offered together with Olga Pashchenkothis Berliner by adoption is a harpsichordist still in the making, but on the other six instruments he plays at the highest level, just like his two colleagues, a repertoire that reveals his intelligence and high-mindedness.

The youngest and groundbreaking pianist of the trio, the Australian Anthony Romaniuk (1982), already showed signs of iconoclasm in his first album for the Alpha label, bells. Now in Perpetual, takes his heterodox proposal even further, increasing the number of instruments used to six, and not all of them “classical”: virginal, harpsichord, fortepiano, piano, electric piano and synthesizer (in bells he also used a Fender Rhodes organ, so beloved by some jazz players). The repertoire is also taking leaps and proposing surprising breaks, beginning with John Adams (the supposed omega), while it is Johann Hieronymus Kapsberger (the presumed alpha) who closes the trip. The choice of this last noun is not accidental: Romaniuk (whom we have seen frequently in Spain playing in the continuo section of Vox Luminis), like Cavafis in his famous poem, is even more interested in during than how or the fact that. His proposal is a transition, a journey, a journey after which the listener cannot be the same as at the beginning, because the music of Bach, Satie, Purcell, Stravinsky, Philip Glass, Ligeti, Shostakovich or his own improvisations have had a transforming effect, opening up new horizons. He demonstrated it last May, also at the Juan March Foundation in Madrid (a model of programmer freshness and non-conformity that many should take note of): surrounded by different instruments, he played and improvised, upsetting any expectations of the public. These three pianists brilliantly provide an answer to the question that heads these lines, a variation in turn from a famous verse by Rafael Alberti: and they do it with their heads and hands.

