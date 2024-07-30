The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc to Chavismo, reported on Monday (29) that it had access to copies of 73% of the voting records of the presidential election in Venezuela, which would prove that its candidate, Edmundo González, defeated dictator Nicolás Maduro, contradicting the official result released by the National Electoral Council (CNE), dominated by Chavistas.

Shortly after, the PUD made available a website where it is possible to consult the results by electoral section. People’s Gazette collected on the page a sample of data from ten polling stations and this analysis corroborated the theory of fraud by Maduro’s opponents: in ten polling stations randomly chosen by the report, in Caracas and other Venezuelan regions, González appeared with more votes than Maduro in all of them.

The voting records show the votes cast by candidate in that specific location. Maduro appears with data separated into 13 codes because this was the number of parties or political movements in his coalition – incredibly, his face and name appeared on the ballot paper this number of times.

González appeared three times (and therefore his votes appear under three different codes in the minutes) because he was supported by three political parties or movements.

In addition to this division of votes, the counting minutes contain the name and signature of the chairman of the table, the secretary, a support member, two inspectors and an operator.

Check below the data from the polling stations in the sample taken by People’s Gazette. In order, the name of the municipality, the Venezuelan state where it is located and the electoral section appear, and then the votes for the two main candidates.

Montes (Sucre) – Liceu Bolivariano Luis Beltrán Sanabria: Mature – 290; González – 292

Libertador (Mérida) – Tulio Febres Cordero Educational Unit: Mature – 56; González – 391

Bolívar (Anzoátegui) – Liceu Bolivariano Naricual: Mature – 204; González – 285

Baralt (Zúlia) – Galanda Rojas de Contreras National Basic School: Mature – 159; González – 389

Guanare (Portuguese) – Quebrada de La Virgen Commercial Technical School: Mature – 131; González – 275

Bolivarian Liberator (Capital District) – Doctor Elias Rodríguez National Educational Unit: Mature – 291; González – 331

Alberto Adriani (Merida) – Tovar Educational Unit: Mature – 63; González – 374

Guaraque (Merida) – Bolivarian Educational Unit of the State of Aragua: Mature – 130; González – 356

Diego Bautista (Anzoátegui) – Tomás Alfaro Calatrava Educational Unit: Mature – 84; González – 407

Bolivarian Liberator (Capital District) – San Ramón Nonato Parish School: Mature – 169; González – 354

On Monday, opposition leader María Corina Machado had stated that the 73% of the votes to which the opposition had access already gave a favorable result for González that made a victory for Maduro impossible, even if the remaining votes gave all the votes to the dictator.

On Tuesday (30), during a demonstration in Caracas, she said that the opposition had already obtained more copies of the minutes.

“We will not stop, we already have more than 84% of the minutes computed. They are irrefutable and irreversible proof that we won. And we didn’t just win, we crushed it! Today Venezuela has its president: Edmundo González. The whole world knows what we Venezuelans know,” said Machado, reiterating international demands for the CNE to make all the minutes from each polling station available, which has not yet happened.

“Why are they taking so long? What are they doing? There [nas atas] there is the truth, the triumph of Edmundo González Urrutia”, said the opposition member.

Chavismo seems to be more interested in hiding the records: according to the VE Sin Filtro project, which monitors the blocking of Venezuelan websites, seven internet providers in the country blocked the website where the opposition published the data.