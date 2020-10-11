Democrat Joe Biden is the candidate with the best chance of winning the November 3 election, although he is not assured of victory. In EL PAÍS we are publishing every day a prediction that is fed by polls, bets, experts and statistical models. His forecast now is as follows: Biden would have an 80% chance of winning and Donald Trump around 20%, so the Democrat would win four out of five times and the Republican in the remaining fifth.

The graph shows the votes according to the polls and the probability of victory for each candidate according to our prediction:

That is our best forecast. By now we all know that predicting elections is a risky sport, but we do it because we think it is useful. It is not possible to anticipate a vote with certainty, and it is tricky to convey the opposite, but there is value in reporting on the alternatives and trying to gauge their chances.

Our prediction comes from gathering four different forecasts, which seem to us the most reliable. We use two statistical models that feed on surveys, because there is nothing more precise when the elections are approaching. The British weekly model The Economist, advised by academic Andrew Gelman, lowers Trump’s options below 10%. The kind of FiveThirtyEight, which has been producing the now famous statistician Nate Silver for a decade, raises its options to 15%.

We complement these models with two qualitative predictions. On the one hand, we look at the betting market, which has been less favorable for Biden and which had Trump as a favorite until June, probably because they are very aware of the error of the 2016 polls. In September they still saw the race tied, but later they have been opting for Biden, especially after the illness of the current president. Now they give a 65% chance of victory to Biden and a 35% to Trump. It’s a weak advantage: For bettors, Trump’s victory is as likely as rolling a die and rolling one or two.

Finally, our forecast also considers the judgment of experts in prediction of Good Judgment, a project based on the research of Philip Tetlock and Barbara Mellers. Since March they have placed Biden as a favorite, on the rise: in September they gave him a 70% chance of winning and now an 80%.

The graph shows the evolution of the four predictions:

All these forecasts keep moving. In recent weeks they have done it to the rhythm of the polls. Biden’s lead in national polls has risen from seven to 10 points since September. That margin in votes – millions – translates into the current prediction: it is not impossible for the polls to change or be so wrong that Trump wins, but the probability of something like that, given his historical errors, does not seem superior to an option. between five, or 20%.

How much advantage is that? That 18% or 20% of options that Trump has at all are negligible. It is the probability of seeing a penalty miss (more or less) and more common than rolling a die and rolling a six. It’s just as dangerous, if you want to think about it, like playing roulette with a gun that has a bullet in a six-drum. You don’t play because 16% is not 0%.

We are all chastened by 2016. On this day four years ago, Clinton led Trump by six points in polls and the model of FiveThirtyEight It only gave him 16% options. More or less the same as now. What happened then is that the race was narrowing, Clinton arrived with three or four points of advantage in the polls and a probability of victory of 70%, but the reality ended up falling from the other 30%.

If these movements occur again, if the polls are rotated or any other relevant event occurs, we will see it. For that we update our predictions every day on the EL PAÍS website.

