The UANL Tigers missed their opportunity to qualify for the Liguilla directly on their own merits in recent weeks in which they accumulated many consecutive losses and draws, when at the beginning of the tournament it seemed that they would have no problem in that regard.
Now, with only three points left to play for them on matchday 17 of the regular season, they no longer depend on themselves to have a minimal chance of being among the best four teams in the tournament.
In the absence of the rest of matchday 16, they remain in seventh position with 25 points, so they can only aspire to add 28 points if they win on the last matchday.
The issue here is that in the absence of their respective commitments on matchday 16; Toluca and Guadalajara already have 28 points, meaning that any draw or victory they have in their last two games will leave them above the cats.
For this reason, mainly those directed byrRobert Dante Siboldi They already have minimal opportunities to advance to the Liguiila directly.
At this point, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza must leave behind the illusion of advancing directly to the Liguilla and concentrate on the most viable objective, in which case they must get the three points to try to position themselves as well as possible for the repechage and have the greatest advantage possible.
It should be remembered that the best placed ones who qualify for the reclassification have the direct elimination match at home, so they will have this round in “El Volcán” if they are placed between 5th and 8th place in the general table.
