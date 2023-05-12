The Tigers had no problem beating the Red Devils of Toluca by a 4-1 win. In a match that was widely dominated by those led by Robert Dante Siboldi, the cats took advantage of the rival’s mistakes to have a foot and a half in the Mexican soccer semifinal.
Despite having gone down on the scoreboard with a great free kick from Leonardo Fernández who deceived the wall, the cats immediately managed to recover and tied with a goal from Sebastián Córdova from a pass from Diego Lainez.
At minute 30′, striker Carlos González stepped on Córdova inside the area and the whistler did not hesitate to score the penalty, which the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac was in charge of collecting effectively and powerfully, to turn the scoreboard around .
To seal the rout, Juan Pablo Vigón (48′) and Nicolás López (72′) appeared, thus arriving calmly at next Sunday’s match at the Nemesio Díez.
Simple, for Tigres to advance to the semifinal of Mexican soccer, they need to win by any score, draw or lose with a difference of 2 goals, because if Toluca scores three, and if Tigres does not score, they tie on aggregate and thus they would be left out. .
A goal from the auriazules next Sunday in ‘Hell’, would have the scarlets on the ropes, who will seek to go out and die on the line and try to score three goals and that the cats do not convert,
