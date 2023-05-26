The 1st chapter of the #Grand finale at ‘Uni’, where the score did not move and we will meet the next champion on Sunday. 🔜🏆 #LigaBBVAMX ⚽ | #Closure2023 pic.twitter.com/4kWMUnVniT

EVERYTHING is defined in the Vuelta. 😬

It will be a difficult task given that they are visitors and the ghosts of the Clausura 2017 could reappear.

Now they will have to use their talented players such as Diego Lainez, Sebastián Córdova, as well as experienced players such as Guido Pizarro, Nahuel Guzmán and André-Pierre Gignac himself.

For now, you can enjoy the game next Sunday, May 28, at 7:35 p.m. on the TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca signal.