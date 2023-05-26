The Tigres team hosted Chivas del Guadalajara in the first game of the Mexican soccer grand final. In a game with few emotions and few arrivals, the score was 0-0, leaving everything for the return.
The feline squad came to have a couple of dangerous actions, the first by André-Pierre Gignac, who did not take advantage of an error by Antonio Briseño, who sliced a ball and on the rebound the Frenchman did not make good contact.
Already in the complementary part, Rafael De Souza had one of the clearest, shooting powerfully from outside the area, sending the ball centimeters from the goal defended by Miguel Jiménez.
What does Tigres need to be champion?
With this goalless result, those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi require victory to be able to lift one more title in their history.
It will be a difficult task given that they are visitors and the ghosts of the Clausura 2017 could reappear.
Now they will have to use their talented players such as Diego Lainez, Sebastián Córdova, as well as experienced players such as Guido Pizarro, Nahuel Guzmán and André-Pierre Gignac himself.
For now, you can enjoy the game next Sunday, May 28, at 7:35 p.m. on the TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca signal.
