satellite images published on Monday would refute the Russian thesis that the dead in civilian clothes in Bucha They appeared after the Russian army withdrew from the devastated Ukrainian city.

Photographs of a street in Bucha from mid-March show what would be several bodies of civilians on the road and on the side of the road, where Ukrainian officials recently said they found multiple bodies after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

A satellite image provided shows a probable excavation of earth in a grave (right) near the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho in Bucha. The photo is from March 10. Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES This is the same satellite image of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervo zvannoho but on March 31, 2022. The photo shows the likely grave at the top. Photo: AFP PHOTO /Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies A satellite image from March 18 shows what appear to be the bodies of several civilians along Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine. See also The authors of The Medium pull their games from Russia and Belarus in protest of the Ukraine War Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES This image from March 31 shows the same street in Bucha where bodies lie on the road. The bodies would have remained there for several days, which contradicts the Russian version. Photo: AFP PHOTO /Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

“High-resolution Maxar satellite images collected in Bucha, Ukraine (northwest of kyiv), verify and corroborate recent videos and photos on social media that revealed bodies dumped in the streets and left out in the open for weeks”Stephen Wood, a spokesman for Maxar Technologies, said in a statement.

Suddenly they appear in the streets above the road, one by one, to the right and left, some moving, some showing signs of life

The New York Times published an analysis of the approaches to Yablonska Street in Bucha, and concluded – after comparing them with a video from April 1 and 2 showing dead bodies on the road – that many had been there for at least three weeks, when Russian forces controlled that population.

AFP photographers entered Bucha on Saturday and directly confirmed the presence of some 20 bodies – all in civilian clothes and some with their hands tied – in scenes that have caused worldwide revulsion and sparked accusations of war crimes.



The Russian defense minister has denied any responsibility, saying that all its units “completely withdrew from Bucha on March 30.”while the Kremlin rejected the explicit images that were known from the place and called them “false” and invented by Ukraine.

The claim was echoed at the United Nations on Monday, when Moscow’s special envoy Vassily Nebenzia reiterated at a news conference that the bodies photographed in Bucha were not there before Russian troops left the city.

“Suddenly they appear in the streets on the road, one by one, to the right and left, some moving, some showing signs of life,” he said, alleging that the scenes were “arranged by Ukrainian information, a war machine of information”.

However, the Maxar satellite images date from March 19 and 21 and show that the multiple bodies were already on that street at that time.

According to the New York Times analysis, the Maxar images show dark objects similar in size to human bodies lying on the street between March 9 and 11.

Many of the bodies photographed by the satellite appear in exactly the same position shown in a ground-level video on the same street, which was filmed by a member of the Ukrainian local council, and which appear in international media photographs.

In a second parallel comparison, the New York Times examined a video posted on Instagram where a body is seen on the street in front of two vehicles. The satellite image from March 21 shows the body and the cars in the same location.

