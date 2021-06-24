The referee of the match between Brazil Y Colombia of the Copa América, Néstor Pitana, has been the focus of controversy for a specific play of the match. In the action prior to Firmino’s goal, which made it 1-1, the ball hit the referee and then the Brazilian from Liverpool took the opportunity to score.
But, should the play and therefore the goal be considered valid? The answer is no.
In 2019 the International Football Association Board (IFAB) changed the rule and since then the referee team is no longer considered a post. Until that moment, if the ball touched the referee and then ends up entering the goal, it was a legal goal, for two years it has not been like that, and if the ball touches the referee or his assistants, the game must stop if possession changes. team or disallow the goal if there is one.
Soccer rule 9 establishes that “the ball will not be in play when the ball touches a member of the refereeing team, remains on the field of play and, furthermore, a team initiates a promising attack or the ball enters directly into the goal or the team in possession of the ball change ”.
Brazil-Colombia: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Argentina’s three successes and two errors in the tight victory against Paraguay for the Copa América
Look at Europe, guys: the format of the Copa América is unattractive and reduces the degree of competition.
In all three cases the game will be resumed with a dropped ball or neutral bounce.
With the new regulation in hand, and that it is the only one in force, Firmino’s goal should not have risen to the scoreboard. A serious mistake of Pitana to concede and that much and also of the VAR.
