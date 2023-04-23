The Pumas entered the field of the Azteca Stadium to measure forces against the Águilas del América, in one more edition of the Clásico Capitalino. In a highly contested and intense game, the final score was a 1-1 tie.
It should be noted that coach Antonio Mohamed will miss the next game against Rayados de Monterrey, due to an expulsion due to claims against the fourth official.
With this tie, Pumas reached 18 points and is momentarily in 11th place overall. Until now, the capital team is within the playoff zone, and to continue in the reclassification they depend on themselves, so they need to win their next game.
Although it will not be easy, since the rival to beat will be the general leader Rayados de Monterrey, a team that has 37 points and is the wide favorite to take the title of the contest.
A draw at BBVA would be of little use to them and they would have to wait for other results. For example, in the event that Pumas lose, and if San Luis or Puebla win their respective commitments, the cats would be out.
Cougar players. / Hector Vivas/Getty Images
This is how Pumas needs to win at any cost as a visitor against La Pandilla, so that in this way they depend on themselves and avoid depending on other squads to enter the calculator and have the candle lit.
You could enjoy the next game on Saturday, April 29, at 7:05 p.m.
