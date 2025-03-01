What do the mummies of Ancient Egypt smear?

The work led by researchers from the UCL and the University of Ljubljana that has been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society It presents revealing data on the materials and techniques that were used for mummification of nine bodies up to 5,000 years old, which had been stored or on display in the Egyptian Museum of Cairo.

The reason why this investigation has been carried out, which is the first on the case, is that the smell of mummies has always been an issue that fascinates both researchers and the public (readings, museums …) According to Cecilia Bembibre, one of the authors of the report. And the results will be useful for various purposes such as Experience improvement that provide these exhibitions on ancient Egypt and its implications in our culture and today.

Innovative results for museums

The study, without taking samples of the bodies as it would be invasive, had a chemical analysis and a panel of human olfaters capable of identifying the aromas in terms of quality, intensity and pleasure to get the more precise conclusions. In addition, we also worked with Egyptian professionals and not only European (such as conservatives and curators of the Egyptian Museum of Cairo), which allowed a closer and more concrete knowledge of the bodies.

One of the most surprising results is that researchers They could differentiate If the chemical smell came from the archaeological object, the conservation or pesticide products that could have been damaged afterwards, or the natural deterioration of the body over the years. An issue that generated important concern because the aromas that can be detected today may have merged over time and for storage conditions. However, it has been detected that the observed floral notes could come from pine and juniper resins used for embalamar.

With all this, research demonstrates that embalming practice evolved over time, as well as its techniques and ingredients and with it you can Know detailed data on the time, the location or the socioeconomic status of the deceased. It also allows to know how museums have managed to keep the collections for so many years in case it had to be taken into account in other current preservation processes.

In the same way, it may have consequences for spectators. This study will allow museums a more complete experience about the heritage of ancient Egypt with the creation of “Olyphative Landscapes” that rebuild the aroma of mummies to know more attractively the embalming techniques and, ultimately, the Egyptian culture.

“Observe mummified bodies through A showcase reduces experience Because we can’t smell them. We do not get to know the mummification process in an experiential way, which is one of the ways in which we understand and interact with the world, ”said Bembibre.

Why was the smell so important to the Egyptians?

The study co -author, Professor Ali Abdelhalim, director of the Egyptian Museum of Cairo, said: “For the ancient Egyptians, the mummification was an important mortuary practice aimed at preserving the body and soul for the other life through a detailed ritual of the deceased of the deceased using oils, waxes and balms”

While this practice was exclusive for nobility and pharaohs, Smell was a key appearance for the Egyptians in the mummification process and in their meaning. While pleasant odors were associated with the bodies of deities and their purity, the most unpleasant odors indicated corruption and decomposition of a body. And such was the importance of this idea that today, 5,000 years later, conservatives can still describe as “pleasant” the aroma of these exposure bodies.