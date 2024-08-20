A new variant of MPOX (formerly known as monkeypox) has jumped to several African countries after spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new figures Sunday that provide a clearer picture of where and how fast the virus is spreading.

So far in 2024, more than 18,000 suspected or confirmed cases of mpox have been recorded on the African continent. This is more than in all of 2023 and 2022, when (in July two years ago) the WHO declared an international health emergency. This is because the new variant appears to spread more easily and has crossed borders.

There are at least two genetic clades (variants) of the mpox virus in Africa, known as variant I and variant II. The global outbreak that began in 2022 was caused by variant II, which is endemic in some West African countries. At that time, most infections were reported outside of West Africa, with the United States being the hardest hit country. Variant I, which has been shown to be more easily transmitted, is common in Central Africa and especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). An outbreak of variant I has been considered active there since November 2023.

In June of this year was detected In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a new subvariant of clade I, renamed variant Ib, has emerged. This has caused an outbreak that has been added to the existing one, largely caused by subvariant Ia. The Central African country, where 80% of the population lives in extreme poverty, is thus experiencing two outbreaks simultaneously, each caused by a subvariant.

The new outbreak is the one that has set off alarm bells. The first available data indicate that this version of the virus is transmitted sexually (like the previous one) but also by very close physical contact (mouth to mouth or mouth to skin). In addition, it is affecting more of the adult population, while infections by clade Ia occurred mainly in children.

The virus has already been detected in a large city like Goma, a city of two million inhabitants bordering Rwanda (two kilometers of the border are literally marked by this town). Until the middle of this year, most cases occurred among minors living in remote villages, the magazine recalled. Science.

Throughout the month of July, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has recorded almost all cases of mpox (in all its variants) on the continent. In August, it continues to account for the majority – 85% – but it has already been detected in countries where cases had not been recorded until now. The following graph shows the weekly cases and a two-week average, which is useful for observing the trend without the effect of possible delays in notification. There have been about 1,500 new cases each week since the end of July.

Between 28 July and 2 August, cases have been identified in Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Ivory Coast and Uganda. Analysis of patient samples in Uganda and Kenya has identified the new subvariant of the virus, and infected people had travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ib has also been identified this week in Rwanda.

But the number of infected people has grown the most in Burundi, a country that had not reported any new cases until the end of July. In the last month, the number of cases has gone from 3 to 400 and the presence of the new sub-variant has been confirmed. In the past week, when the WHO declared a state of emergency, no cases of the new variant have been recorded in other African countries.

As of Sunday, the virus has caused at least 541 deaths across the continent (535 of them in the Democratic Republic of Congo). The following graph shows that weekly deaths did not reach 20 until the end of July, when they jumped to more than 50, in line with the increase in cases.

To date, there is still little certainty about whether the modes of transmission and severity of the clade I subvariants are different. In Africa, data indicate that by mid-August, nearly 3% of those infected had died, although this figure is somewhat higher in some countries and exceeds 11% in South Africa, where it is closely related to the fact that a large proportion of those infected already had other serious illnesses such as HIV. The new subvariant of the virus also appears to cause more severe symptoms and be more fatal among children.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, when the new variant was not yet known, mpox caused the death of less than 1% of those infected (208 people died). It should be noted that surveillance systems are weaker in Africa, so it is too early to know whether the apparent difference in lethality is real or not.

This weekend, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said the likelihood of sustained transmission in Europe was “very low,” thanks to the speed of diagnosis and control measures such as vaccinations. The equivalent body in the United States issued a similar verdict.

Experts are concerned that the new variant could become the most widespread variant in other African countries, where malnutrition and other pre-existing diseases could make it an even greater danger.