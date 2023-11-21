Netanyahu said during a government meeting aimed at making a decision regarding the agreement that US President Joe Biden helped “improve the broad outlines presented to you so that the agreement includes a larger number of hostages at a lower price,” adding that “the entire security establishment fully supports the agreement.”

The families of the hostages demanded that Israel insist on the return of all of them, while the religious Zionist party participating in the government coalition objected to the agreement, considering it “bad” for the security of Israel, the hostages and the soldiers.

Agence France-Presse quoted two sources familiar with the agreement negotiations as saying: “The deal includes a five-day truce that includes a comprehensive ceasefire and hostilities, and a complete cessation of Israeli flights in the skies of the Gaza Strip, with the exception of the northern regions, where flights will be stopped for only six hours a day.” .

The two sources added that “the deal includes the release of between 50 and 100” hostages held in the Gaza Strip “by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including civilians and those with foreign nationalities other than soldiers, in exchange for Israel’s release of 300 Palestinian children and women” from Israeli prisons.

They explained that the release of these people “will take place in stages, at a rate of ten Israeli prisoners per day compared to thirty Palestinian prisoners, with the remainder being released on the last day” of the truce.

Netanyahu explained that the agreement “will allow the IDF to prepare to continue fighting,” stressing that “the war continues and will continue until we achieve all our goals: destroying Hamas and returning all the hostages.”

A Sky News Arabia correspondent confirmed that the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas will allow the Red Cross to visit Israeli detainees held by the movement.

Our correspondent quoted Israeli sources as saying that the government expects to release the first batch of detainees on Thursday.