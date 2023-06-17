One of the most important goals of the JWST telescope is to discover and study distant galaxies in detail, including the first galaxies to form in the universe. How do we approach this job? What difficulties do you have? What have we learned in this first year of JWST operations on this topic? The answers, from the physical point of view, are related to the images of a New York style Blade Runner or Mars that we have seen these days. We explain it.

The first thing that those of us who are dedicated to this thing about early galaxies do is, in fact, look for a needle in a haystack. Basically we want to identify a few tens of candidate galaxies that are very distant from us out of the tens of thousands of new galaxies (ie, that no one knew about) that appear in images with JWST.

Much of the data that JWST has taken are images with which we want to discover new galaxies and at the same time calculate their distances. The methods to determine these distances from images are not very precise and sometimes fail miserably, but they are the only ones applicable with this type of data that intend to study tens or hundreds of thousands of new galaxies. The method is based on analyzing what we know as the colors of the galaxies.

What is the color of a galaxy? Words fall short, what we ‘see’ with JWST are photons at infrared wavelengths, radiation not detectable by the human eye. In physics, color is whether it emits more or less energy

What is the color of a galaxy (or anything)? The color, to dry, tells us the RAE that it is the “sensation produced by the light rays that impress the visual organs and that depends on the wavelength”. Words fall short because the distant galaxies we “see” with JWST are detected by photons at mid-infrared wavelengths, which start in the range used by our TV remote controls and end where they emit the most from their energy some infrared heaters (like those in football stadiums) or our bodies (in the absence of any lighting). None of this radiation is detectable by the human eye, which only sees wavelengths equivalent to the well-known rainbow. But in physics we talk about the color of something to compare whether it emits more or less energy at one wavelength compared to another.

If an object emits more energy in one part of the spectrum with a longer wavelength than another, it is said to be red, and it would be blue if the opposite is true. If it emits the same, it is gray. This is how we build the beautiful images that appear in informative articles like this one. To measure these colors, what we do is take images in various areas of the spectrum using different filters or bands that only allow a part of the photons to pass through. JWST observes, for example, in bands around a wavelength of 2 microns (micrometers, with rainbow light having a wavelength around 0.5 microns), another at 2.8, another at 5.6, and so on. about 30 bands covered with various instruments.

Roughly speaking, a distant galaxy must be apparently red if we compare the light that reaches us from it in the visible zone, that which our eyes see, or the near infrared, which telescopes like Hubble see, with the mid-infrared, that of the controls remote and JWST. The main reason is because the emission from its stars is redshifted by the effect of the expansion of the universe. So in the end the distant galaxies are very very red (infinitely red if we choose the bands well) if we compare filters around 2.0-2.8 microns with bluer filters (1.15 or 1.50 microns).

By measuring not just one color, but several (about 10), we determine what we know as redshift (redshift; Author’s note: I hate the Spanish translation, it’s super long), parameter that we refer to with the letter z. The higher the redshift, the further away the galaxy is. The distances are so great that light from distant galaxies has taken almost as long as the age of the universe to reach us. So when we detect those photons, they tell us what that galaxy was like at the time it emitted them, so we are actually seeing what the universe was like at its origins (and we don’t know what it is like now).

With JWST we are reaching beyond z∼10, which does not seem very high (the Big Bang would be in the infinite limit, which we would write as z→∞) but it is equivalent to an age of the universe of about 500 million years, less than a 4% of your current age. During the first three weeks of normal JWST science operations, 2 galaxies, out of about 10,000, were discovered whose colors indicated that they were at redshifts greater than z∼10, more specifically, z∼11 and z∼16. They were discovered by multiple research teams working independently on the same data. And they all agreed on their redshift results. We didn’t expect to find such distant galaxies in the first year of the mission, we thought we would have to take data for several years to get that far. Put another way, we were looking at galaxies that were too bright for the distance we thought they were. The discovery was so early and unexpected that we even gave the galaxies special names. The one with z∼11 we call the Maisie Galaxy, the name of the daughter of the first author of the article in which we present the discovery (we scientists have our little hearts). And the other one was called the Schrödinger’s Galaxyfor something more physical that we explain below.

The problem is that a galaxy can appear red in images like those taken by JWST not just because it’s distant, and there are many kinds of “red.” There are other ways to make a galaxy red. One of them is based on the same reason that explains why we are seeing those images of New York.

Some galaxies harbor a lot of dust, particles of carbon, silicon, hydrogen, and other elements, during the formation of new stars. We are the result of how dust came together over millions of years, giving rise to planets and life.

When there is a lot of dust in a medium, defined as particles of carbon, silicon, hydrogen and other elements, about the size of one micron, the light that passes through it does not pass homogeneously. We could say that the trajectory of the blue photons is deflected in all directions, it is said that they scatter. In contrast, red photons pass through the medium more easily, ultimately reaching our eyes. In addition, in general, many photons of all kinds are eaten by dust, but especially the blue ones. This is what explains why we see an orange and dark New York these days when particles from the fires from Canada have arrived. It also explains those beautiful sunsets in Spain when the dust of the Sahara invades us.

Some galaxies harbor a lot of dust created in a huge pyre as new stars form. In fact, all the large galaxies that we see around us have surely had a moment when it was better to mop, and in reality we are the result of that metaphorical mop, which united the dust for millions of years, giving rise to planets and life If a galaxy has dust, we see it as red, and the problem for those of us who study early galaxies is that we can confuse a very distant galaxy that is red due to its distance with a closer one with a lot of dust.

How to distinguish a dusty nearby red galaxy from a very distant red galaxy? Well, JWST also gives the solution, it is the greatest power of the observatory: data of another type is taken, not image, but spectroscopic. And those data give much more information, although they are much more difficult to obtain, it takes much longer to observe. For this reason, we must preselect interesting objects to do what is known as spectroscopic tracking.

Spectroscopic tracking of Maisie and schrödingerled by a Spanish (working out of Spain), indicated that the first one was indeed very distant, z∼11, but the other was a closer dusty galaxy, az∼5. Those values ​​transform into universe ages of 500 and 1.2 billion years, which don’t seem that different, but they are, if only in size of the known universe, which was twice as large az∼11 as az∼5. In fact, there were some indications that the Schrödinger galaxy might not be at z∼16, but all analyzes (except one, I must say proud, though sad that z∼16 would have been tremendous) indicated a higher probability of that possibility over the dusty alternative. Only with new data, “opening the box to see the cat”, we learned the true nature of the Schrödinger galaxy.

Having discussed how we discovered distant galaxies and how difficult this work is, we end with what have we learned about the formation of the universe this first year of JWST operations? Well, two things, both unexpected and very related, apart from instructing us on how we should use JWST. The first is that the universe was able to form galaxies faster than we thought, galaxies like Maisie we didn’t think should exist, it’s too bright for how far away it is. And the second thing is that what might seem like a failure, such as our thinking that Schrödinger was the most distant galaxy ever observed, is actually another great result, in fact the same one. Galaxies like Donnan have too much dust for being as distant as they are, the universe was able to form elements like carbon or silicon very quickly and turn it to dust very efficiently. This always leads me to think that “carbon-based entities” could have been dancing around the cosmos for a long time. All fascinating! From my very biased point of view. We will keep reporting.

