With the end of the competitions at the club level, the different teams in Europe begin to work, this time from the offices, to make a squad that lives up to the objectives for the next campaign.
That is why, today from 90min, we will bring you those pieces of the puzzle that the great clubs in Europe need to incorporate for their squads next season.
FC Barcelona has just added Ilkay Gündogan to its squad, coming from Manchester City, even so, there are positions to strengthen such as the right-back, Xavi Hernández wants the arrival of a full-back to the club to be a starter, that’s where the name of Joao Cancelo. With the departure of Busquets, they are also looking for someone to replace him in the pivot position, the one they like the most is the name of Zubimendi, but due to economic difficulties it will be unlikely. Dani Parejo or Oriol Romeu sound like for that position.
Real Madrid have already signed Joselu as a replacement, at least for now, for Benzema and Jude Bellingham. The merengue team wants a nine of guarantees that is contrasted, and the name that sounds the most is that of Kylian Mbappé, who seems to be leaving the Country Saint Germain.
The position that Atlético de Madrid most urgently needs is that of midfield and one of the names that sounds the most to reach is that of Sofyan Amrabat
With Jude Bellingham leaving for Real Madrid and Guerreiro heading to Bayern Munich, Dortmund’s men need to emerge stronger from this transfer period in midfield. They need midfielders.
Bayern Munich is looking for players in all their positions, they want to revolutionize their squad with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. In defense names like Kyle Walker have already sounded, Raphael Guerreiro has already arrived in midfield and the name of Vlahovic has sounded up front
AC Milan already made headlines in the transfer market by selling Tonalli to Newcastle. Now the Italians will have to sign new players to improve their squad. They want, and should, reinforce the most advanced positions, such as midfielder and forward. Several names have already been mentioned, such as Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Chukwueze, Luka Romero or even Lukaku
In the event that Onana finally sets course for Manchester United, the Nerazzurri will have to work on finding a replacement for the goal, where they are already considering possible names. They must also go after forwards in this transfer market.
Juventus need to emerge stronger from this transfer market to be able to compete again as they are used to. For this they should try to make some signings in the defensive line, midfield and forward.
With the departure of Sergio Ramos and the injury to Kimpembe, the Parisians will need a defender for the next season. They have also suffered the departure of Messi, Neymar and his future in Paris is in danger and with Mbappé anything can happen, so it is likely that they will go on the transfer market to reinforce the attacking positions. Names like Osihmen, Kane or Bernardo Silva have already been heard.
Manchester United is looking for a new goalkeeper to take over from David de Gea. And it seems that Erik Ten Hag has it clear, Onana, the Inter Milan goalkeeper is the one chosen for said change under sticks.
With the departure of Gundogan, the team coached by Pep Guardiola has lost an important piece of the squad, now everything indicates that they will go after Declan Rice. They also have Croatian defender Gvardiol practically closed
Chelsea needed to get rid of a large number of players and they are doing it. In terms of signings, those of Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson would have already closed. They could look for a defender to reinforce defensive positions. But their biggest problem was the imperative need they had to sell.
Arsenal wants to improve the squad to achieve what they have not been able to finish this season, the Premier League, they have already signed Havertz and now they must reinforce the midfield with another level signing. The one who has sounded the loudest is Declan Rice, but City has meddled in the plans of Arteta’s team.
They have already signed a World Cup-winning player, Mac Allister will be a net player next season and those at Anfield are looking to continue reinforcing the midfield for the 2023/24 campaign.
#greats #Europe #incorporate #transfer #market
Leave a Reply