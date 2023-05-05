Skandal It was a band boy that was created at the beginning of the 2000s and, from there, an iconic group that led technocumbia in Peru with well-known songs such as “El baile de la culebra” emerged. It was the orchestra of the year during 2000, 2001 and 2002 thanks to its great musical production that was steeped in the urban musical genre.

Around those same years, the band distanced themselves for reasons that only they know about, but, on more than one occasion, they got back together without causing the same furor as in their beginnings. In 2018 Ricky Trevitazo, Luigui Carbajal, Luis Sánchez and Kevin del Águila met to celebrate their 18th anniversary. Do you want to know what the singers are doing now? Next, we will give you all the details.

Why did the Skándalo band break up?

Skándalo was a musical group that was founded at the end of the last century under the name of Scorpion. But, by 2000, it reinvented itself as the most popular quartet of that time made up of Luigui Carbajal, Ricky Trevitazo, Ronald Trevitazo and Luis Sánchez. Throughout their entire career, they had great hits such as “Colegiala”, “Mi niña mujer”, “My great love” and “El baile de la culebra”. In 2000, Ricky retired and Giovanni Krall replaced him; however, in 2021, he returned to the ranks. Months later, the two Trevitazo brothers came out.

At that time, they put an end to the technocumbia orchestra without disclosing further details. In 2005 and 2006, they met again and sought to have the fame they obtained. However, the time they did attract the attention of the media was in 2018. After that, they have not been heard from as a group. Next, we will tell you what the six members who went through the symphony are currently doing.

Ricky Trevitazo

Elverth Rodriguez Trevitazzo He is a 45-year-old singer who made a name for himself in cumbia from a very young age. However, his stardom came in 2000 when he joined the musical group Skándalo. After that, the artist was not heard from until 2014, when he joined the cast of “Welcome the afternoon.”

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/original/2022/07/23/62dc433a3ba90d7fc526c745.webp

In 2018, he performed on “Yo soy” to support the competitors playing the band. In that same year, she was reunited with her colleagues from the original orchestra. Around that time, she launched her fast food joint, but it didn’t last long and went bankrupt in 2020, when the pandemic hit. Currently, she is working on a duet with Luigui Carbajal.

Ronald Trevitazo

Ronald Trevitazo He is the brother of Ricky Trevitazo, and was considered the shyest singer to be part of the musical group Skándalo. He didn’t last long in the orchestra and he definitely withdrew from the show. From that moment, no more was heard from him until 2020, when they consulted his consanguineous relationship and revealed that he was working in Italy as a geriatrician.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/original/2023/02/10/63e6ccf0e6904815c97d3d4c.webp

According to his Facebook account, we can see that he lives in the city of Modena and studied at the Institute of Higher Education F. Selmi. Likewise, it is indicated that, two years later, she validated at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. These courses ended in 2020, therefore, she was able to function at the Ospedale B. Ramazzini Carpi.

On a personal level, it can be seen that he is happily married and has two children. A year ago he just obtained Italian nationality for all the years he has been there.

Luigi Carbajal

Since his departure from Skándalo, the technocumbia singer focused on cumbia and joined Armonía 10 in 2007, but it didn’t last long. That same year, he began his career as a comic actor in “Recargados de risa”, where he was until 2013. In 2017 he participated as a showgirl in the group Clavito y su Chela; However, they withdrew it due to the alleged case of sexual harassment that he would have committed against the dancer Andrea Fonseca.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/migration/images/GXNXZGQ3XNBJBOT7TIWE2AUKYA.webp

From 2019 to 2021 he debuted as the host of “Dare to dream an entrepreneur”. Around the time that his contract ended, he launched his band with his friend, and they called it Ricky and Luigui. With this group they continue their artistic career to this day.

Luis Sanchez

In the same style as Ricky Trevitazo, the singer Luis Sánchez entered “Bienvenida la tarde”. There they linked him with the dancer Leslie Moscoso. It should be noted that he not only had a relationship with the actress, but that she is the mother of her son. In 2018, he did attend Skándalo’s reunion. After that, it was only known that he moved away from the small screen for good.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/original/2022/09/17/632660dfc2aa5839572b76f1.webp

Giovanni Krall

After she retired from Skándalo, she continued her career as a singer; However, she changed her musical genre: she decided to focus on salsa. Currently, she continues in force in his personal orchestra and already has more than 26 years of experience. In 2017 she was also part of the reunion of the technocumbia orchestra.

Giovanni Krall left technocumbia for salsa. Photos: Facebook Giovanni Krall

Fary Martinez

The singer Fary Martinez culminated his facet in Skándalo and joined the candlelight orchestra. Following that same line of work, she began to work on the radio web new Q.

In 2016, he surprised all his followers by announcing that he wanted to become a father through the surrogate modality, detailing that he had bad love experiences: “I have suffered a lot for love, almost all my partners have turned me around and I do not believe much in some women, nor in relationships“. In 2020, he had a baby with the model Emily Guillen. Currently, he is the new entertainer of the Yaipén Brothers orchestra.