Mexico.- Despite the fact that the hurricane season in Mexico in 2022 is about to end, it will never be too much to know What do the colors of the alerts of these phenomena mean? meteorological and in this note we will tell you.

When a storm or tropical cyclone and hurricanes form, it is common for the authorities to issue warning notices, which they are cataloged in 5 different categories identified by 5 different colors.

In this sense, the colors allow knowing the intensity of the meteor, according to the famous Saffir–Simpson scaleas well as the distance from the outer part of the cloud bands and the estimated time of the impact of the meteorological phenomenon.

In this context, the categories with which the intensity of storms, cyclones and hurricanes are identified correspond to the blue, green, yellow, orange and red colorsbut what does each of the colors mean?

What do the colors mean in the hurricane warnings in the Caribbean?

blue alert. The blue alert is issued when the presence of a tropical cyclone is detected in the area or, alternatively, when it remains more than 72 hours before the possibility of the phenomenon’s 63 km/h winds beginning to affect it. The danger is bass.

green alert. This is issued when the meteor has approached a distance that the impact of winds of 63 km/h is foreseeable in a time of between 24 and 72 hours. On this scale the danger remains bass.

yellow alert. It is issued by the authorities when the cyclone or hurricane has come so close that an impact in the area is expected within the next 12 to 24 hours, with winds of at least 63 km/h. Here the danger is moderate.

Orange alert. It is issued when the meteor is in such proximity that the impact is estimated within 6 to 18 hours. At this level, the danger that runs with the cyclone or hurricane is high.

Red alert. Finally, the red alert is issued when the winds and other damages of the meteorological phenomenon will impact within a period of time equal to or less than 18 hours. The danger here is maximum.

What is the SIAT-CT?

It was in the year 2000 when the Tropical Cyclone Early Warning System (SIAT-CT) was implemented in Mexico as a coordination tool to alert the population and, at the same time, activate the actions of the different dependencies in the face of the threat of a storm or hurricane.

According to the portal “SIAT CT: Early Warning System for Tropical Cyclones”, the institutions that participate in the SIAT-CT are personnel from the “National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC): civil society and its organizations; institutions of investigation of the hydrometeorological phenomenon”.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that the Early Warning System for Tropical Cyclones has its primary antecedents in past disasters as a result of hydrometeorological phenomena, it was not until the meteors caused in 1999a year in which there were major damages in the states of Puebla, Veracruz, Hidalgo and Tabascowhen the authorities reflected on the need to implement mechanisms to prevent and mitigate major catastrophes.