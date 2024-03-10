There is no doubt that one of the moments that causes the most concern during a procedure is when you attend the American visa interview.

And to obtain a legal entry document to the USA It is necessary to respond to a couple of answers, with which the consular authority will determine if you are reliable or not to obtain a visa.

However, even when the foreigner manages to obtain the American visa certain doubts and concerns also begin to arise, such as the meaning of stars or asterisks in the document.

You should know that in recent years, the US government decided to strengthen its immigration policies due to the high number of people seeking to bring to the nation, including having a visa does not guarantee entry into the American Union.

That is why one of the ways that the United States government imposed on maintaining control of those who enter the North American country are the asterisks on the visa, which range from one to three and represent the level of risk that each person has of staying. in the nation.

The more asterisks the visa of a person, the greater the risk of staying permanently in USA illegally.

What do the asterisks on the American visa mean?

Having a star: represents a low-level immigration risk

Having two stars: represents a slight immigration risk

Having three stars: represents a high immigration risk