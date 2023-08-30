‘Avenue brazil’ was one of the Brazilian novels that captivated the Peruvian audience with the dramatic story of Little girl, who had to fight her stepmother to get her life back and get revenge. This production of TV Globe arrived in our country in 2014 through the screens of ATVbut it was released in Brazil in 2012. Therefore, after 11 years, here we show you what the main actors look like.

Which actors were part of ‘Avenida Brasil’?

Debora Falabella as Nina Garcia

Caua Reymond as Jorge Araújo / ‘Potato’

Murilo Benício as Jorge ‘Tifón’ Araújo

Adriana Esteves as Carmina Moreira

Marcello Novaes as Maxwell Oliveira.

Nina Garcia (Debora Falabella)

Débora Falabella is the leading actress of ‘Avenida Brasil’, a novel in which she played the role of Nina García. She and the actor Murilo Benício, who was also part of the cast of the series, were a couple from 2012 to 2019. Currently, Débora is 44 years old and continues to carry out her acting career.

Débora Falabella was Nina García in 'Avenida Brasil'. Photo: Instagram

‘Potato’ (Caua Reymond)

Caua Reymond, also the protagonist of ‘Avenida Brasil’, continues in the world of acting at 43 years of age.

Caua Reymond was ‘Potato’ in ‘Avenida Brasil’. Photo: Ag News

‘Typhoon’ (Murilo Benício)

The actor Murilo Benício is currently 52 years old and not only participated in the successful ‘Avenida Brasil’, but also in ‘El clon’.

Murilo Benício was ‘Tifón’ in ‘Avenida Brasil’. Photo: TV Globe

Carmen (Adriana Esteves)

Adriana Esteves gave life to Carmina, the villain of ‘Avenida Brasil’ and stepmother of Nina García. The 53-year-old actress also continues to participate in novels and movies, although the last production she was a part of ended in 2021.

Adriana Esteves was Carmina in ‘Avenida Brasil’. Photo: TV Globe

Maxwell Oliveira (Marcello Novaes)

Marcello Novaes played the other villain of ‘Avenida Brasil’, Maxwell. The Brazilian actor is 61 years old and one of his last television series in which he was included was ‘The Other Side of Paradise’ in 2017.