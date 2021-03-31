Almost three million workers go online from their homes to fulfill their work tasks every day or occasionally, according to data from the Adecco Group Institute. They seem like a lot, but in order to assess the real magnitude of the figure, it must be compared with other neighboring countries. These almost three million workers represent 14.5% of those employed, which makes it clear that Spain is far from the European average, which reaches 21.5%. On the other hand, although in the comparison Spain loses, the increase in the year of the pandemic has been considerable. Before the state of alarm decree of March 14, 2020, this percentage did not exceed 4.8%, almost 10 points less, according to the estimates of the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Today the balance of the experience is positive for half of those surveyed by the Sociological Research Center (CIS) in the survey Trends in the digital society during the covid. And only 20% rate it as harmful. Teleworkers point out as problems the excess of hours and the difficulty to disconnect and to reconcile. Precisely, the advantages that were expected from this formula have been turned into disadvantages. To counteract them, companies begin to raise hybrid models that combine face-to-face sessions with remote connections.

At the tail of teleworking in Europe

Spain started at a disadvantage compared to neighboring countries in terms of telecommuting. In 2019 it was at the bottom, behind Germany, Portugal, France and Belgium and far behind Sweden and the Netherlands. It only surpassed Italy. During the pandemic, these differences persisted. According to data from the Adecco Group Institute, Sweden and the Netherlands continue to lead with 40.9% and 40.1%, respectively.

“[Antes del estallido de la crisis sanitaria] large companies had started pilot projects or experiences, but implementation was a minority ”, says Pedro Ribes Preckler, president of the Spanish Association for People Management and Development (Aedipe). According to the report One year of teleworking carried out in Spain by the American real estate consultancy CBRE, before the arrival of the covid-19, almost half of the professionals (46%) had never had contact with the remote work model and less than half (39%) he had experienced it in a limited way.

This lack of experience has taken its toll. “They have led us to a telecommuting that it is not such because we have done it in a forced way and this has generated a distorted vision ”, explains Guillermo García, professor of Labor and Social Security Law at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR). And it is that, affirms the expert, it is not the same to telework – where flexibility and performance by projects — than taking the office to home. In March 2020, companies had to improvise the transfer of the activity to homes for 34% of the employed, according to the estimates of the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (Ivie).

“[La implantación del teletrabajo] it requires a change of prism ”, argues García. “In order for it to be carried out effectively, there must be awareness-raising and training efforts, both for the employee and for the company. This change means orienting the activity towards the achievement of objectives without the restriction of the schedule and the effect of heating the chair from a distance. If we transfer the rigid face-to-face scheme to the forms of teleworking, we end up dedicating 12 hours instead of eight, and we lose advantages such as flexibility and flexibility. conciliation”, Sentence.

Teleworking in Europe ‘versus’ in Spain

The regulation of teleworking is different in each member state of the European Union (EU). In the Netherlands, the worker and the company agree on a system in which objectives and not schedules prevail; in Portugal, the regulation, one of the most complete, establishes the mandatory control of the conditions that must occur in the home, with special emphasis on the prevention of occupational hazards; and in Belgium, when the confinement was issued, a fixed economic amount was established as compensation for employees for the expenses generated by working from home.

In Spain, the telework law (in force since October) that applies to those employees who perform at least 30% of their weekly hours remotely during a quarter, which means a minimum of two days a week. In addition to being voluntary, the agreement between the employee and the company must be in writing to be valid. It should include the inventory of equipment and tools that you use and the way in which the schedule is recorded. Spanish law leaves decisions on the distribution of employee expenses and how to quantify them to the collective agreement. This law does not apply, however, to those who are telecommuting due to the pandemic. These professionals will continue under the ordinary regulations, but their companies must provide them with the necessary means and equipment, although they do not have the obligation to compensate other expenses.

What do teleworkers demand?

Over time, the priorities of remote employees have changed. “At the beginning, the objective was to maintain their activity and minimize the consequences that the lack of presence could have on their work. In a short time, the concern about separating it from rest and disconnection increased ”, says Joan Piñol, psychologist and general director of the Fundación Salud y Persona, an entity that provides psychological care services in organizations.

The EU is seeking to legislate on the right to disconnect, which is defined as the fact of not carrying out work-related activities or communications through digital tools, directly or indirectly, outside working hours. The European Parliament approved a resolution on the matter in early February, which the Commission must now make into law.

In Spain there has been a law since 2018 that guarantees workers the right that their employers respect their rest, their permits and their vacations. But its implementation is still a minority, since a large part of the companies do not have mechanisms to apply it. The CIS report states that overtime is perceived as one of the most negative aspects of the telecommuting, while the CBRE survey highlights that 68% of those surveyed work, on average, one more hour a day.

The conciliation between professional performance and personal life is compromised. And all this in the current context of a pandemic that is causing a worsening in the mental health of workers, according to experts. “It is essential to take care of the staff because it will make them more competitive. You just have to remember that casualties due to stress, anxiety or depression represent more than 30%, ”says Piñol.

Banco Sabadell has made psychologists available to its employees to face the new scenarios. “Hand in hand with the Aspy healthcare team, we have an action protocol to help our employees manage the emotional stress that this situation can cause. The first step is to fill out a questionnaire that will allow the worker’s degree of stress to be assessed and, based on the results, they will be called by phone or video call to initiate psychological care ”, he explains. Joan Lluch, Director of Occupational Risk Prevention at Banco Sabadell.

What will happen to telecommuting?

Ribes Preckler of Aedipe believes that the telecommuting It is moving towards a new hybrid model that will combine remote work with face-to-face work. “But it will not be uniform neither between sectors nor in the companies themselves because it will depend on the functions that are carried out,” he says.

This transformation will arrive sooner at the positions whose performance is evaluated by objectives, he adds. Survey The rise of the hybrid workplace (The rise of the hybrid workplace), promoted by the American company of solutions for video conferencing Cisco Webex, reflects that workers support the implementation of the hybrid model, which would bring multiple benefits: it would facilitate flexibility and work-life balance and, at the same time, it would neutralize the problems derived from the lack of communication and socialization with peers.

This hybrid model will benefit from another formula that companies such as Amazon, Uber or Apple have already begun to test: satellite offices or hub-and-spoke. This system, rated positively by 62% of respondents in the CBRE report, allows organizations to maintain a central office in parallel to several satellites scattered around the city. Thus, the worker can choose where to work, which reduces travel times and adds the benefits of socializing with other members of the organization.