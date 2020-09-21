Questions on family planning After marriage, every girl is asked about the child and such questions are being asked since Priyanka Chopra is also married. Many reports of a rift in Priyanka and Nick’s relationship have been revealed, but Priyanka made it clear that everything is fine between her and Nick. Now the question arises that what do these two think about family planning.

What do you think priyanka During an interview, Priyanka was asked about having a baby plan. On this question, Priyanka said, now she really can’t wait for it. Whenever God gives us this happiness, then our life will change in truth, both of us want children. ‘ Priyanka is very excited about becoming a mother. Prior to this, Priyanka has told that the child and her home in Los Angeles topped their priority list.

Answer Nick When Nick was asked about the child, he said that he really wants to be a father one day. He also has a dream to build his family. Nick says that he has seen a lot in his life and wants to share it with his child. Also read: For the first time like Virat, if you are going to be a dad, then take tips from Shahrukh Khan

When will you become a parent Regarding family planning, Priyanka said, ‘Both she and Nick are very busy in their work. God will give us this happiness with his will. We want children and it will be done when the time is right. ‘ Also read: What do Bollywood Moms do to keep children in Discipline?

Priyanka Chopra is at the peak in her career as well as her married life is going very well. Romantic pictures of both of them continue to appear on social media. Both spend a lot of time with each other.