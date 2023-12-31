The world title is the most popular, but there is no shortage of curiosities

World title for oneself and health for loved ones are the most recurring desires among MotoGP riders, but there is some variation on the theme among the centaurs expected on the starting grid of 2024.

Johann Zarco, for example, expected to move to Honda, would be satisfied with “many podiums” from a sporting point of view, while as regards his private life he is confident of playing good music with friends. Maverick Vinales would like to win “ten races”, “two” instead those in which his compatriot Joan Mir hopes.

Marco Bezzecchi would like to win at Mugello and be happy in the company of his dog as well as obviously with friends and family, while his new pit partner in VR46 Fabio Di Giannantonio hopes to complete your dream home.

The most original wish is undoubtedly that of Miguel Oliveira, who simply hopes to no longer get hit from behind by colleagues given that the Portuguese was knocked down repeatedly in 2023 with serious consequences in terms of injuries. Takaaki Nakagami hopes to get his first victory and then find a new girlfriend.